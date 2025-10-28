Dark horse college football quarterback tops updated Heisman Trophy odds
After Week 9, college football betting odds from Caesar's shifted very little, with the top four betting favorites remaining in their spots with minimal changes. At the moment, the narrow favorite for the Heisman remains surprising QB Fernando Mendoza of Indiana. Mendoza actually saw his odds lengthen slightly from +280 to +310 after Week 9.
The Heisman favorites
Mendoza had a quiet game, passing for just 168 yards and throwing his third interception of the season in an easy win over UCLA. But the Hoosiers remain undefeated and in the thick of the Big Ten title race and the hunt for College Football Playoff berths.
Just behind Mendoza remains Alabama QB Ty Simpson. Simpson saw his own odds also lengthen slightly from +300 to +330 after Week 9. Simpson tied a season-low with just 5.9 yards per pass attempt and connected on just 56% of his passes but did gain 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winning score in a 29-22 win over South Carolina.
Off during Week 9 but remaining a viable presence is Ohio State QB Julian Sayin. Sayin's odds improved slightly from +400 to +350.
Other significant Heisman jumps from Week 9
Meanwhile, Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed remains in fourth, but gained significantly on the field, with his odds improving from +1000 to +575. Reed passes for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and two more scores in a 49-25 thumping of LSU.
Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia also saw his odds significantly improve from +1600 to +800. Pavia passed for just 129 yards and no touchdowns and rushed for 20 more yards and a score, but led a 17-10 win over Missouri to bolster Vanderbilt's CFP hopes.
Quarterbacks Haynes King of Georgia Tech (+2200) and Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss (+2900) jumped into the top nine candidates. King's Georgia Tech Yellowjackets remain undefeated and control their own fate in the ACC, while Chambliss led an Ole Miss victory over once-promising Oklahoma and QB John Mateer.
