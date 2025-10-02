Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction, odds: Where the experts see an edge
Georgia returns to action at home looking to get ahead in SEC play against unranked Kentucky as college football’s Week 6 action kicks off this Saturday.
Down to 1-1 in conference play, the Bulldogs dropped a three-point decision at home against Alabama in a critical test last weekend, and head coach Kirby Smart fell to 1-7 against the Crimson Tide in an otherwise-stellar career at his alma mater.
Kentucky dipped to 0-2 in conference after losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina and ranks among college football’s worst teams when throwing the ball and looking ahead to a tough five-game stretch that includes three games against ranked opponents.
Where are the experts putting their money in this matchup between the Bulldogs and the Wildcats this weekend?
Let’s take a look at the latest predictions and betting lines as Georgia and Kentucky face off in this Week 6 college football game.
Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, odds
The books are calling the Bulldogs a big favorite over the Wildcats heading into this weekend’s big SEC clash.
Georgia is a 20.5 point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -1600 and for Kentucky at +900 to win outright.
Georgia: -20.5 (-110)
Kentucky: +20.5 (-110)
Over 48.5 points: -110
Under 48.5 points: -110
Georgia vs. Kentucky trends
Kentucky is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games... 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against Georgia... Lost the last 10 straight against the Bulldogs... Lost the last 7 against Georgia on the road... 0-7 ATS in its last 7 games in October... 4-2 ATS in its last 6 road games... 2-4 ATS in its last 6 road games against Georgia... Went under in 5 of its last 6 against Georgia.
Georgia is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games... 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against Kentucky... Went under in 4 of its last 6 games... 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games against SEC teams... 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games played in Week 6... Won 19 of its last 20 games at home.
Where the money is going
A slight majority of bettors are counting on the Wildcats to make this a game against the Bulldogs on the road, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Kentucky is getting 53 percent of bets to either defeat Georgia outright in an upset or, perhaps more likely, to keep the game under 3 touchdowns in a loss on the road.
The other 47 percent of wagers project Georgia will win the game by at least 3 touchdowns to cover the spread and stay at one loss this weekend.
Kentucky vs. Georgia score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests Georgia will comfortably defeat Kentucky at home and move above .500 in SEC play this weekend.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Kentucky by a projected score of 35 to 14.
- Georgia -20.5
- Bulldogs -1600
- Over 48.5 points
