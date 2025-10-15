Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction 2025: Where the experts see an edge
Experts reveal their prediction and betting preference for Georgia vs. Ole Miss in this Week 8 college football game from the SEC.
Georgia moved to 3-1 in SEC competition last weekend after scoring 20 unanswered points against rival Auburn heading into this conference matchup.
Ole Miss remains one of college football’s 11 undefeated teams, improving to 6-0 a week ago but didn’t look inspired in a three-point win against unranked Washington State.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Rebels pay a visit to the Bulldogs?
Let’s take a look at the latest expert prediction for Georgia vs. Ole Miss in this Week 8 college football game.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction, odds
The betting market is siding with the home team this weekend, but by a narrow margin.
Georgia is a 7.5 point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering the weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 53.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -295 and for Ole Miss at +235 to win outright.
Georgia: -7.5 (-110)
Ole Miss: +7.5 (-110)
Over 53.5 points: -118
Under 53.5 points: -104
Georgia vs. Tennessee trends
Ole Miss is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games... 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games against Georgia... Won 2 of the last 13 against UGA straight-up... Went under in 8 of its last 11 road games... 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games played in Week 8.
Georgia is 5-14 ATS in its last 19 games... Won its last 6 straight-up against Ole Miss at home... 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games against SEC opponents... 1-6 ATS in its last 7 home games... Won 23 of its last 25 home games.
Where the money is going
A slight majority of bettors expect the Rebels to make this close against the Bulldogs, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Ole Miss is getting 54 percent of bets to either beat the Bulldogs outright in an upset or keep the final margin to a touchdown or less in a loss.
The other 46 percent of wagers project that Georgia will beat the Rebels by more than a touchdown and cover the spread to avoid a second loss.
Implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Bulldogs over the Rebels.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Ole Miss by a projected score of 31 to 23.
- Georgia -7.5
- Bulldogs -295
- Bet over 53.5 points
The betting market was proven correct in 75 percent of its straight-up predictions last weekend, and was right on 57.1 percent of its picks against the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
