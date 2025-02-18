Heisman Trophy odds for 2025 college football season
College football is about to kick off spring practices ahead of the 2025 season, and the updated Heisman Trophy betting odds signal that Arch Manning is the man to beat.
Manning is the odds-on favorite to win college football’s ultimate individual prize, listed at +700 to win the award, according to the lines at BetMGM.
Manning is in line to succeed Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, which fell just shy of eventual national champion Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.
Ewers was the preseason favorite at +800 to win the Heisman Trophy last season.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier sits in second place among players with +850 odds to win the Heisman, followed by another signal caller, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik at +1100.
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, considered the best player in the country at his position if not altogether, is the highest-ranked non-quarterback, at +1200 to win the Heisman Trophy.
2025 Heisman Trophy odds
- Arch Manning: +700
- Garrett Nussmeier: +850
- Cade Klubnik: +1100
- Jeremiah Smith: +1200
- Drew Allar: +1300
- Nico Iamaleava: +1400
- LaNorris Sellers: +1800
- Dante Moore: +1800
- Julian Sayin: +1800
- DJ Lagway: +1800
- Carson Beck: +2000
Alabama’s DeVonta Smith was the last player at wide receiver exclusively to win the honor, although Travis Hunter, the star two-way player at wideout and defensive back for Colorado, took home the Heisman this past season.
Texas has lost some important pieces on the offensive side of the ball, but Manning should have other high-quality targets to keep the Longhorns in the race for the SEC title again in 2025.
CJ Baxter is in line to replace Jaydon Blue at the lead tailback position, and Texas secured the No. 1 class in the 2025 college football recruiting rankings this year.
Texas also plays a tougher schedule in 2025, opening up at home against national champion Ohio State and in road games against Florida and Georgia.
If he wins, Arch would be the first member of the Manning quarterback dynasty that stretches back to the 1960s, to claim the Heisman Trophy.
