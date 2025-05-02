NCAA rules on Iowa State football staffers in sports betting probe
Five former Iowa State football staff members have reached a disciplinary resolution with the NCAA after they were named in an investigation into sports betting activity from athletic facilities on campus over a three year period, according to The Associated Press.
None of the staffers are facing any criminal charges.
The staff members acknowledged they knowingly violated NCAA sports betting bylaws and will face a one-year show-cause order that runs through April 24, 2026.
If any of the staffers are hired by another college football program during that time, they will have to serve a two-week suspension and are required to attend a yearly NCAA rules seminar.
The five men wagered over $100,000 in 6,200 individual bets, averaging over $16 per bet, over a three-year period from 2021 to 2023, including bets on Iowa State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.
The bets were revealed as part of an investigation by the state of Iowa that caught several athletes and both Iowa and Iowa State taking part in sports betting, some of whom were charged with identity theft and underage gambling.
Jace Heacock, the son of Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, was one of the five bettors, found to have made 787 bets totaling just over $55,000, according to the report.
Chase Clark made 2,305 bets totaling $18.676, including 46 wagers on Iowa State men and women basketball games.
Michael Dryer made 1,182 bets totaling $11,536, including 25 wagers on Iowa State men and women basketball games.
Kyle Highland made 509 bets totaling $6,365, including eight bets on Iowa State men and women basketball games.
Mason Williams placed 1,455 bets amounting to $11,679, including 12 wagers on Iowa State men and women basketball games.
