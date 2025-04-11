Urban Meyer predicts Michigan football goes over 8.5 wins in 2025
Michigan is hoping for a big improvement in the win column as Sherrone Moore enters his second season as head coach, and their old rival thinks it could happen this year.
Former Ohio State coach and current Fox college football analyst Urban Meyer is considering taking the over when looking at Michigan’s schedule this season.
“I think they’re [an] eight- or nine-win team,” Meyer said on The Triple Option podcast.
“Vegas is right looking at that schedule. I’m gonna go nine wins. I’m gonna say that they’re going to play good defense and let the quarterback develop.”
Michigan earned an 8.5 over/under win total projection in 2025, according to the latest odds posted to FanDuel Sportsbook looking ahead to this season.
Hitting the over would represent an improvement for Michigan, which went 8-5 in Moore’s debut season as head coach in the year after the Wolverines won the national championship.
Key to that downturn was the performance of the offense.
Michigan ranked just 131st out of 134 FBS teams in scoring average, posting 22 points per game, resulting from a marked decline in passing production.
Working behind a variety of quarterbacks, the Wolverines ranked fourth-worst nationally with 129 yards per game and was one of 10 teams to total fewer than 2,000 passing yards.
Moore hopes that Michigan’s new blue-chip recruit will change that.
Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback and overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, notably flipped from LSU to Michigan in arguably college football’s most important commitment.
Michigan also scored transfer quarterback Mikey Keene, but a lingering injury has prevented him from taking reps during the team’s spring practice.
That has left Underwood to compete mostly with Jadyn Davis, himself a former four-star prospect once considered the No. 8 signal caller in the 2024 recruiting class.
Whoever goes under center for Michigan in Week 1 will face a tougher schedule this time around.
After opening against New Mexico at home, the Wolverines go on the road against SEC challenger Oklahoma and two weeks after that play at Nebraska.
Michigan plays on the road against USC on Oct. 11, as well, but gets Ohio State at home this year.
As ever, how fans interpret the 2025 season will depend in large part on that last game.
“If they get a dub there, yeah. If not, no,” Meyer said of whether Michigan fans would consider an eight- or nine-win season a success.
