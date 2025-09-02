Michigan vs. Oklahoma new football picks, odds: Where the experts see an edge
Michigan and Oklahoma square off in a marquee SEC vs. Big Ten matchup in college football’s Week 2 action on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the game from the perspective of the oddsmakers and where the experts are betting.
Michigan held off New Mexico in the opener last weekend, as transfer tailback Justice Haynes rumbled for 3 touchdowns and freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood put up more than 200 passing yards in his first start as the former No. 1 overall recruit.
John Mateer put on a good show in his first outing for Oklahoma, as the transfer quarterback passed for nearly 400 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over Illinois State.
Where is the money going between the Sooners and the Wolverines this week?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Michigan vs. Oklahoma in this Week 2 college football clash, according to the oddsmakers.
Michigan vs. Oklahoma football picks: Where the experts see an edge
As expected, the early odds for this matchup are siding with the home team out of the SEC against its Big Ten counterpart.
Oklahoma is a 5.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel lists the total at 45.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Oklahoma at -196 and for Michigan at +162 to win outright.
Oklahoma: -5.5 (-110)
Michigan: +5.5 (-110)
Over 45.5 points: -115
Under 45.5 points: -105
Michigan vs. Oklahoma trends
Oklahoma is 0-1 against the spread this season and went 6-7 (46.2%) last fall ...
Michigan is also 0-1 ATS this year, and was 6-7 (46.2%) last year ...
Oklahoma was 3-1 (75%) against the spread as a home favorite last season ...
Michigan was 2-1 (66.7%) ATS as the road underdog a year ago ...
OU was 3-2 (60%) against the spread against non-conference teams last year ...
The Wolverines went 1-2 (25%) ATS in non-conference matchups last season ...
Oklahoma is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
Michigan is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 outings ...
The total went under in 5 of Oklahoma’s last 6 games against Big Ten teams ...
And it went over in 14 of Michigan’s last 19 against SEC opponents ...
Oklahoma is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games as the favorite ...
Michigan is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games on a Saturday ...
OU is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 home games ...
Michigan is 13-4 against the spread in its last 17 road games ...
Spread consensus picks for the game
A slight majority of bettors are siding with the Sooners against the Wolverines, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Oklahoma is getting 53 percent of bets to win the game by at least six points and cover the narrow point spread in a victory.
The other 47 percent of wagers project the Wolverines will either defeat the Sooners outright in an upset, or will keep the margin under 6 points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Sooners at home.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Oklahoma will defeat Michigan by a projected score of 26 to 20.
Our early prediction
College Football HQ picks: Michigan +5.5
Oklahoma wins, owing to what looks like the better defense, the home-field advantage, and the more experienced quarterback. But the Wolverines have a good enough defense of their own to give Mateer enough pressure, and a promising ground game, to keep this within a field goal.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
