Urban Meyer sends strong message before Ohio State-Michigan game
On Saturday morning, former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer ignited the fanbase with a concise message on social media. The three-time national champion posted "LFG" just hours before the program’s most anticipated contest of the year. Meyer currently works as an analyst for Big Noon Kickoff on Fox Sports and remains a significant figure in Columbus.
The second-ranked Buckeyes arrived in Ann Arbor looking to snap a painful four-game losing streak against the Michigan Wolverines. Current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day holds a 1-4 record in the rivalry and faces immense pressure to reverse the recent trend. Meyer famously went 7-0 against the Wolverines during his tenure from 2012 to 2018.
Tensions are high as the top-ranked Buckeyes aim to secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a victory. The matchup features two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 15 for the 50th time in history. Meyer’s public support serves as a reminder of the dominance Ohio State enjoyed for nearly a decade before the recent shift in power.
Buckeyes Seek Redemption Against Wolverines In Frozen Conditions
The 121st edition of The Game carries significant postseason implications for both programs. Ohio State enters the contest with an undefeated 11-0 record and the top ranking in the country. A victory guarantees a berth in the conference title game in Indianapolis. Michigan sits at 9-2 and is fighting for a potential playoff spot under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore.
Ryan Day emphasized the singular focus his team maintained throughout the season. The staff and players understand the opponent is different and the stakes are unique. Day noted that the squad has worked toward this matchup all year.
Weather conditions at Michigan Stadium could play a vital role in the outcome. Forecasts project temperatures in the low 30s with snow possible in the afternoon. This environment may test Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Sayin leads major college football with a 79.4% completion rate but has not faced this level of hostility.
He is aided by star receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith publicly stated he has wanted to beat the Wolverines since high school. The offense must contend with a Michigan defense led by defensive end Derrick Moore. Moore tops the Wolverines with 9.5 sacks this season.
Michigan counters with true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. The talented prospect has thrown nine touchdowns but struggled with five interceptions during an uneven campaign. The Wolverines rely heavily on their ground attack. Running back Jordan Marshall provides a physical presence and averages 6.1 yards per carry.
Marshall added fuel to the rivalry by noting that he chose Michigan over Ohio State because of cultural differences. He also referenced former Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford joining the Michigan staff.
Several college football analysts, including Rece Davis, David Pollack, and Greg McElroy, picked Ohio State to beat Michigan.
The Buckeyes will face the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.