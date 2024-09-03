Michigan vs. Texas early odds, picks: Week 2 college football prediction
The biggest game on the early college football schedule comes this Saturday in what has become an SEC vs. Big Ten matchup thanks to conference realignment, as Texas goes on the road to Michigan.
- Defending champ Michigan played Fresno State close in the opener, but Will Johnson's pick-six sealed the deal
- Texas handled Colorado State in its opener, as Arch Manning scored his first career touchdowns
Texas vs. Michigan odds, lines, schedule: Week 2 college football prediction
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas: -7.5 (-102)
Michigan: +7.5 (-120)
Texas to win: -280
Michigan to win: +225
Over 44.5 points (-110)
Under 44.5 points (-110)
FPI picks: Texas wins in 64 percent of simulations
Michigan vs. Texas football betting trends
+ Texas is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games
+ Michigan is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games
+ Longhorns are 0-5 against the spread in last 5 against Big Ten teams
+ Wolverines are 2-6-1 against the spread in their last 9 at home on Saturday
+ Total went under in 8 of the Longhorns' last 11 games on a Saturday
+ Michigan has won its last 20 straight home games
+ Texas is 7-0 straight-up in its last 7 road games
+ The total went over in 8 of Michigan's last 12 games
Spread consensus picks
Texas: 71 percent of bettors predict the Longhorns will win the game and cover the spread
Michigan: 29 percent of wagers suggest the Wolverines will win the game or keep it within a touchdown
College Football HQ early prediction: Texas wins by 10 and covers the spread
Texas vs. Michigan game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams