Michigan vs. Texas early odds, picks: Week 2 college football prediction

The early betting intel for Michigan vs. Texas in this highly-anticipated SEC vs. Big Ten matchup on the Week 2 college football schedule.

James Parks

Betting lines and game odds for Texas vs. Michigan in this major Week 2 college football clash.
The biggest game on the early college football schedule comes this Saturday in what has become an SEC vs. Big Ten matchup thanks to conference realignment, as Texas goes on the road to Michigan.

  • Defending champ Michigan played Fresno State close in the opener, but Will Johnson's pick-six sealed the deal
  • Texas handled Colorado State in its opener, as Arch Manning scored his first career touchdowns

Texas vs. Michigan odds, lines, schedule: Week 2 college football prediction

Texas: -7.5 (-102)
Michigan: +7.5 (-120)

Texas to win: -280
Michigan to win: +225

Over 44.5 points (-110)
Under 44.5 points (-110)

FPI picks: Texas wins in 64 percent of simulations

Michigan vs. Texas football betting trends

+ Texas is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games

+ Michigan is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games

+ Longhorns are 0-5 against the spread in last 5 against Big Ten teams

+ Wolverines are 2-6-1 against the spread in their last 9 at home on Saturday

+ Total went under in 8 of the Longhorns' last 11 games on a Saturday

+ Michigan has won its last 20 straight home games

+ Texas is 7-0 straight-up in its last 7 road games

+ The total went over in 8 of Michigan's last 12 games

Spread consensus picks

Texas: 71 percent of bettors predict the Longhorns will win the game and cover the spread

Michigan: 29 percent of wagers suggest the Wolverines will win the game or keep it within a touchdown

College Football HQ early prediction: Texas wins by 10 and covers the spread

Texas vs. Michigan game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network

