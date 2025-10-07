Michigan vs. USC prediction 2025: Where the experts see an edge
USC returns home against No. 15 Michigan in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the expert consensus prediction for the game.
Michigan has scored 117 combined points in three straight victories since the loss at Oklahoma and ranks top 15 nationally in rushing production, posting nearly 238 yards per game and averaging almost 6.5 yards per attempt.
USC is coming off an idle week and out of a last-second loss at Illinois the weekend before, falling to 2-1 in Big Ten play and needing to make a statement in order to avoid falling to .500 in conference competition early this season.
Where are the experts putting their money in this Big Ten clash? Let’s take a look at the latest consensus predictions for USC vs. Michigan.
USC vs. Michigan prediction, odds
The oddsmakers are actually giving the Trojans a slight advantage over the Wolverines coming into the weekend.
USC is a narrow 2.5 point favorite at home against Michigan, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 57.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for USC at -140 and for Michigan at +116 to win outright.
USC: -2.5 (-114)
Michigan: +2.5 (-106)
Over 57.5 points: -112
Under 57.5 points: -108
--
USC vs. Michigan trends
Michigan is 6-3 against the spread in its last 9 games...
USC is 2-7 ATS in its last 9 games in October...
Michigan is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against Big Ten opponents...
USC is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games played in Week 7...
The total went over in 4 of Michigan’s last 5 games on the road...
USC is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games at home...
Michigan has won 15 of its last 19 games on the road...
The total went over in USC’s last 5 games at home...
--
Where the money is going
A solid majority of bettors expect the Trojans will make this game interesting against the Wolverines, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
USC is getting 68 percent of bets to either beat the Wolverines by at least a field goal and cover the narrow point spread at home.
The other 32 percent of wagers project Michigan will either beat the Trojans outright in an upset or keep the final margin under a field goal in a loss.
--
USC vs. Michigan implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests that the Trojans will be able to pull off the upset at home against the Wolverines and improve to 5-1 on the year.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that USC will defeat Michigan by a projected score of 30 to 27.
The consensus prediction for USC vs. Michigan is...
- USC -2.5
- Trojans -140
- Under 57.5 points
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
--
