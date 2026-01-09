Top 5 Big Ten transfer portal additions after Week 1

The college football transfer portal has been open for a week as of Friday, and many high-profile players have moved quickly to visit schools, meet with coaches, and pick their new programs.

In the Big Ten, Indiana has been aggressive, ranking among the most aggressive teams nationally in showing it is positioned to be competitive financially with high-profile targets, already reeling in 10 transfer commitments to reload its roster after another playoff run.

In terms of sheer numbers, few programs in college football have been busier than Penn State with 27 transfer additions already for new head coach Matt Campbell, while elsewhere in the conference Wisconsin has loaded up with 22 additions, Michigan State has added 19, UCLA has landed 18, Purdue is next with 15, Minnesota has reeled in 11 and Northwestern is also at 10 transfer additions, as of Friday morning.

Of all that activity, these have been the five biggest transfer pickups in the Big Ten over the first week of this portal window.

Coveted edge rusher John Henry Daley is headed to Michigan after a breakout season at Utah. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. DE John Henry Daley to Michigan

This was the expected landing spot as soon as Daley hit the transfer portal after a breakout season at Utah in which he tallied 11.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 48 tackles in 11 games.

Daley was a second-team AP All-America selection, first-team All-Big 12, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award given to the top defensive player in college football.

Again, it's no surprise he ends up at Michigan, following his former head coach, Kyle Whittingham, to Ann Arbor and reuniting with his former defensive coordinator, Jay Hill, who was together at BYU in 2023.

After quarterback, a dominant edge rusher is about as valuable a commodity as there is on the transfer market, and the Wolverines landed one of the best in Daley.

Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover is headed to Indiana to replace Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to head to the NFL. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

2. QB Josh Hoover to Indiana

Hoover was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football over the last three seasons, totaling 9,627 passing yards, 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions (plus 8 rushing TDs).

He could stand to tighten up some of his decision-making and the loose throws that lead to those interceptions (including a career-worst 13 this season), but Hoover has a big arm that can stretch the field, and he boasts as much experience as any quarterback on the transfer market.

After passing for 3,949 yards, 27 TDs and 11 INTs (with 4 rushing TDs) in 2024, Hoover threw for 3,471 yards, 29 TDs and 13 INTs (with 2 rushing TDs) this fall.

While Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza hasn't officially declared his plans to head off to the NFL after the Hoosiers' playoff run, Indiana's addition of Hoover all but confirms that expected outcome.

Hoover is a more accomplished QB than Mendoza was coming in from Cal last year, so he should be a very intriguing fit for Curt Cignetti's program and an offense that has proven a favorable opportunity for transfer quarterbacks.

If Hoover cuts down on the turnovers, there's no reason he can't have a career year with the Hoosiers.

Former Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is following his head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

3. QB Rocco Becht to Penn State

In one of the least surprising transfer moves this cycle, former Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is following his head coach, Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser to Penn State.

It's a prime opportunity for Becht to step into a bigger spotlight after starting for three seasons with the Cyclones, passing for 9,209 yards, 64 TDs and 26 INTs with 499 rushing yards and 19 scores in that time.

It's also a perfect fit for the Nittany Lions, as they get a proven veteran quarterback who already knows the team's new offense inside and out.

Becht dealt with injuries throughout the 2025 season, playing through a labrum tear in his non-throwing shoulder that he had surgically repaired last month and an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder late in the year. He passed for 2,584 yards, 16 TDs and 9 INTs while rushing for 8 TDs.

His best season at Iowa State was in 2024 when he threw for 3,505 yards, 25 TDs and 9 INTs with 318 rushing yards and 8 TDs to lead the Cyclones to an 11-3 record and No. 15 final AP ranking.

Former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is staying in the Big Ten while transferring to Indiana. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

4. WR Nick Marsh to Indiana

Marsh was one of the most coveted wide receivers in the transfer portal after starting his college football career with two productive seasons at Michigan State.

Despite playing in a Spartans offense that struggled overall during his time there, Marsh totaled 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and 9 TDs over two seasons (including a 59-662-6 line this fall). He had seven games with at least 64 receiving yards (and a high of 94) this season despite Michigan State ranking 70th nationally in passing.

Marsh's best game overall was as a freshman when he tallied 8 catches for 194 yards and a TD vs. Maryland.

With the Hoosiers losing star wideout Elijah Sarratt (55-727-13 entering the CFP semifinals) and with Omar Cooper Jr. (61-849-12) facing an NFL draft decision, Marsh fills a big void for Indiana's offense while stepping into a great opportunity for himself.

It stands to reason his best football is still to come.

Former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams is transferring to USC. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. CB Jontez Williams to USC

Both On3 and 247Sports ranked Williams as the top cornerback in the transfer portal, with On3 slotting him as the 10th-best player overall in the portal.

Williams played in 32 games with 19 starts over the last three seasons at Iowa State and had a breakout 2024 campaign with 4 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 2 tackles for loss and 46 total tackles.

That included a stretch of four straight games with an interception against Houston, Baylor, West Virginia and UCF. He was voted second-team All-Big 12 by the league's coaches after that season.

Unfortunately, Williams played just five games (1 INT, 2 PBUs) before a season-ending ACL injury in his knee this past fall, but per PFF, his 90.6 coverage grade over the last two seasons was tops among Big 12 cornerbacks.