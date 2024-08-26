College Football HQ

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks

Betting intel on the Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M matchup to kick off college football in Week 1.

Betting lines, odds for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M in this Week 1 college football game.
/ Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Week 1 of what will be a historic 2024 college football seasons gets underway in the SEC with a marquee primetime game under the lights as No. 20Texas A&M debuts new head coach Mike Elko in a key matchup against No. 7 Notre Dame at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

Both teams benefited from the transfer portal, the Aggies especially so after the acquisition of edge rusher Nic Scourton, the Big Ten's leader in sacks a year ago, while the Fighting Irish bring on new quarterback Riley Leonard and wide receiver Beaux Collins, among others.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M game odds, lines, spread

Lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Texas A&M -2.5 (118)
Notre Dame: +2.5 (-104)

Texas A&M: -146 to win
Notre Dame: +122 to win

Over 46.5 points (-110)
Under 46.5 points (-110)

FPI picks: ND 58.7% | Ags 41.3%

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M football betting trends

+ Notre Dame is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games overall

+ Texas A&M is 1-6-1 against the spread in its last 8 games

+ Fighting Irish are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games in Week 1

+ Aggies are 8-1 against the spread in their last 9 games in Week 1

+ Total went over in Notre Dame's last 6 games overall

+ Total went under in 4 of Texas A&M's last 6 home Saturday games

+ Notre Dame is 14-4 straight-up in its last 18 road games

+ A&M is 1-5-1 against the spread in its last 7 games on a Saturday

Spread consensus picks

Notre Dame: 60 percent of bettors predict the Fighting Irish will win in an upset or keep the game within the 2.5 point spread

Texas A&M: 40 percent of wagers suggest the Aggies will win the game and cover the 2.5 point spread

Notre Dame at Texas A&M game time, schedule

When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network

AP top 25 college football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

