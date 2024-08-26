Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks
Week 1 of what will be a historic 2024 college football seasons gets underway in the SEC with a marquee primetime game under the lights as No. 20Texas A&M debuts new head coach Mike Elko in a key matchup against No. 7 Notre Dame at Kyle Field on Saturday night.
Both teams benefited from the transfer portal, the Aggies especially so after the acquisition of edge rusher Nic Scourton, the Big Ten's leader in sacks a year ago, while the Fighting Irish bring on new quarterback Riley Leonard and wide receiver Beaux Collins, among others.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M game odds, lines, spread
Texas A&M -2.5 (118)
Notre Dame: +2.5 (-104)
Texas A&M: -146 to win
Notre Dame: +122 to win
Over 46.5 points (-110)
Under 46.5 points (-110)
FPI picks: ND 58.7% | Ags 41.3%
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M football betting trends
+ Notre Dame is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games overall
+ Texas A&M is 1-6-1 against the spread in its last 8 games
+ Fighting Irish are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games in Week 1
+ Aggies are 8-1 against the spread in their last 9 games in Week 1
+ Total went over in Notre Dame's last 6 games overall
+ Total went under in 4 of Texas A&M's last 6 home Saturday games
+ Notre Dame is 14-4 straight-up in its last 18 road games
+ A&M is 1-5-1 against the spread in its last 7 games on a Saturday
Spread consensus picks
Notre Dame: 60 percent of bettors predict the Fighting Irish will win in an upset or keep the game within the 2.5 point spread
Texas A&M: 40 percent of wagers suggest the Aggies will win the game and cover the 2.5 point spread
Notre Dame at Texas A&M game time, schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
