Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks: Early national title odds revealed
Jack Sawyer and Quinn Ewers were roommates at Ohio State for a time, and the two players had a reunion of sorts when the Buckeyes defensive end forced a fumble from the Texas quarterback and returned it for a long touchdown.
It was that highlight play that finally made the difference in the Cotton Bowl semifinal game and helped book a trip for Ohio State against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 10 days’ time.
With that, college football’s historic first 12-team playoff bracket is down to two teams as the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish are set to square off on Jan. 20 from Atlanta.
And looking at the early betting lines for the matchup, it appears the bookies are putting a ton more confidence in what appears to be the most dominant team in this year’s playoff.
Let’s take a look at the early lines for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the national title game.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds
Ohio State is a big 9.5 point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the opening lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the national championship.
FanDuel lists the total at 46.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -410 and for Notre Dame at +315 to win outright.
Ohio State: -5.5 (-110)
Notre Dame: +5.5 (-110)
Over 46.5 points: -105
Under 46.5 points: -115
-
Ohio State and Notre Dame will face off for the third time already in both the head coaching tenures of Ryan Day and Marcus Freeman for the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish, respectively.
So far, Ohio State owns both of the previous two matchups against Notre Dame.
Now these blue blood programs meet again, with everything on the line.
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams