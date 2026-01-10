No. 3 transfer portal player delivers bad news to major college football programs

Two of the biggest programs are college football got some transfer portal bad news as one of the top players in the portal reportedly made his commitment on Saturday. Neither Ohio State nor LSU will lack for talented football players in 2026, but one player each school had reportedly coveted is moving on.

Penn State transfer Chaz Coleman has reportedly made his commitment to Tennessee on Saturday morning. Coleman, who had been ranked as the No. 3 player in the portal by On3sports and the No. 5 player by 247sports, had long been linked to Ohio State as a recruiting favorite. On the other hand, LSU had received a recent visit from Coleman. But neither school was able to land him away from the Volunteers.

Coleman was a four-star recruit out of Ohio in the class of 2025. He took official visits to Kentucky, Penn State, and then Ohio State in the final days before the early signing period, but chose to sign with Penn State. The 6'4" EDGE has bulked up to near 250 pounds, but saw little action in his season at Penn State, making eight tackles in nine games. He'll have three years of remaining eligibility.

Favorites Come up Empty on Coleman

Ohio State had long been considered the favorite to sign Coleman. Pete Nakos of On3 tied Coleman to Ohio State early in the portal process. Coleman visited Ohio State last week and the vast majority of On3 prediction were for the Buckeyes.

LSU, on the other hand, was thought to be more of a last-minute option for Coleman. He visited Lane Kiffin and the Tigers first, before heading to Tennessee and OSU, and many thought LSU had positioned itself as a switch-over option from the Buckeyes.

Tennessee, on the other hand, has several former Penn State defensive coaching now on staff, with former coordinator Jim Knowles and co-coordinator Anthony Poindexter joining the Vol staff. Tennessee is clearly making good use of this connection, as Coleman is the third Penn State transfer that the Vols have snagged, with linebacker Amare Campbell and lineman Xavier Gilliam also on board.

The remaining EDGE market

The EDGE market is narrowing with the early commitment of John Henry Daley to Michigan and Coleman heading to Tennessee. LSU and Ohio State might move on to Missouri transfer Damon Wilson II. Oklahoma State's Wendell Gregory could be another option there, although many are linking Gregory to Missouri at this time. The market on top EDGE talent is thinning out and two surprising teams came up empty on Chaz Coleman.