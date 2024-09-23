Oklahoma vs. Auburn football odds, picks for Week 5 game
A new-look SEC football game kicks off on The Plains with two teams looking for their first conference win as No. 21 Oklahoma visits Auburn in college football’s Week 5 action on Saturday.
OU’s offense is in flux after quarterback Jackson Arnold struggled to build any momentum against Tennessee a week ago, and we could see a change to Michael Hawkins, Jr., who came in to lead a touchdown drive late in that game.
It’s a similar story for Auburn, which has still failed to find its offensive mojo, switching between Payton Thorne and Hank Brown at quarterback, but they combined for 4 interceptions in a loss to Arkansas at home last weekend.
What do the wiseguys project for this matchup?
Let’s check out the oddsmakers’ early predictions as Oklahoma meets Auburn this weekend.
Oklahoma vs. Auburn odds, picks
Oklahoma is a narrow 2.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book listed the moneyline odds for Oklahoma at -130 and for Auburn at +110 to win outright.
FanDuel lists the total at 46.5 points for the game.
Oklahoma: -2.5 (-105)
Auburn: +2.5 (-115)
Over 46.5 points: -110
Under 46.5 points: -110
Oklahoma vs. Auburn trends
The Sooners are 2-2 against the spread this season ...
Auburn is also 2-2 ATS overall in 2024 ...
Oklahoma is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games on the road ...
Auburn is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against SEC teams ...
OU is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games played on a Saturday ...
The total went over in 9 of Auburn’s last 11 games as an underdog ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A strong majority of bets predict the Sooners will take care of business at Auburn.
Around 78 percent of bettors project that Oklahoma will win the game and cover the spread.
And the minority 22 percent of wagers suggest that Auburn will either upset OU or stay in the line.
The implied score forecasts a close win for the Sooners.
When considering the point spread and total, it’s implied that Oklahoma will defeat Auburn by a projected score of 26 to 23, covering the spread and hitting the over.
Our early pick: Oklahoma -2.5
Oklahoma vs. Auburn schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams