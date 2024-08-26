Penn State vs. West Virginia odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks
A historic 2024 college football season gets underway on Saturday with several notable non-conference games to start out, including a Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup between two old rivals, as No. 8 Penn State goes on the road to West Virginia in the second leg of a home-and-home series.
Penn State took last year's game at Happy Valley and, although it loses some key blockers and a wide receiver to the transfer portal, it gained another target, returns the bulk of a highly-skilled defense, and will have its top two tailbacks working behind center once again this fall.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was on the hot seat a year ago, but turned things around and won nine games, including all but one home engagement, and returns the core of an offense that posted over 400 yards last season, including quarterback Garrett Greene.
Here's the latest betting intel on the Penn State vs. West Virginia matchup, including the updated lines and odds heading into the 2024 season opener.
Penn State vs. West Virginia game odds, lines
Penn State: -8.5 (-114)
West Virginia: +8.5 (-106)
Penn State: -320 to win
West Virginia: +255 to win
Over 51.5 points: -112
Under 51.5 points: -108
FPI pick: PSU 77.7% | WVU 22.3%
Penn State vs. West Virginia betting trends
+ Penn State is 15-4-1 against the spread in its last 20 games
+ West Virginia is 8-4 against the spread in its last 12 games
+ Penn State is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games
+ West Virginia is 5-1 against the spread in its last 5 games at home
+ Total went over in 7 of Penn State's last 9 road games on a Saturday
+ West Virginia is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games against Big Ten teams
+ Penn State is 6-0 against the spread in its last games against Big 12 teams
+ The total went over in 5 of West Virginia's last 6 games on a Saturday
Consensus picks
West Virginia: 57 percent of bettors are projecting the Mountaineers will either win the game or keep the score within the 8.5 point spread
Penn State: 43 percent of wagers suggest the Nittany Lions will win the game and cover the 8.5 point spread
Penn State vs. West Virginia game time, schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
