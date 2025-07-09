SEC football win total predictions for 2025: What the oddsmakers say
Oddsmakers have released the latest over/under win total predictions for every SEC football team heading into the 2025 season.
Left out of the national championship game the last two years, the SEC is eager to prove itself as college football’s best conference once again, and has plenty of contenders who can make a run in the expanded 12-team playoff field.
To get an early preview of what to expect from each SEC team, let’s turn to the real experts, the bookies, with the latest win total numbers from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arkansas
Over 5.5 wins: +112
Under 5.5 wins: -138
Taylen Green returning at quarterback is key continuity for Sam Pittman coming off a 7-6 outing, one of a few intriguing offensive pieces for Bobby Petrino to play with, but there’s a tough game against Notre Dame that could derail the Hogs in the early going.
--
South Carolina
Over 7.5 wins: +110
Under 7.5 wins: -134
LaNorris Sellers returns at quarterback, but some of the Gamecocks’ most critical defensive contributors are gone, and there are road games against LSU and back-to-back road trips to Ole Miss and Texas A&M later in the season.
--
Texas A&M
Over 7.5 wins: -176
Under 7.5 wins: +142
Working behind one of college football’s most experienced offensive lines, the Aggies also get Marcel Reed back under center, aided by Le’Veon Moss in the backfield and some notable transfer acquisitions at wide receiver in what should be a potent offense.
--
Vanderbilt
Over 4.5 wins: -188
Under 4.5 wins: +152
Something of a low bar after the Commodores pulled off a 7-6 showing last fall that included a win over No. 1 Alabama, and returning Diego Pavia at quarterback alongside other key targets for him and this offense to build out from.
--
Tennessee
Over 8.5 wins: +104
Under 8.5 wins: -128
A sudden change at quarterback could hamper the Vols’ offense as it loses lead back Dylan Sampson, but Joey Aguilar is a proven producer throwing the ball and Tennessee’s defense should return to form with enough returning skill to offset the loss of edge rusher James Pearce.
--
Auburn
Over 7.5 wins: -162
Under 7.5 wins: +132
Hugh Freeze is yet to get over .500 in two years, but his offense should get an upgrade after securing former five-star prospect Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma in the portal, in tandem with what should be among the SEC’s most promising wide receiver groups.
--
Florida
Over 7.5 wins: +108
Under 7.5 wins: -132
DJ Lagway is one of the SEC’s best returning quarterbacks after some solid early play a year ago, and he’s aided by a strong offensive line and skill players who can help him move the ball down the field, while the Gators’ defense hopes to maintain the progress it made late last season.
--
Kentucky
Over 4.5 wins: -120
Under 4.5 wins: -102
Mark Stoops is the SEC’s longest tenured active head coach, but he’s also 6 games under .500 and boasting a meager 28-62 record in conference play, now installing another new quarterback as Zach Calzada takes the reins in the Wildcats’ offense.
--
Mississippi State
Over 3.5 wins: -148
Under 3.5 wins: +120
Blake Shapen is a piece for the Bulldogs’ offense to build around, but there’s a lot of building still to do as Jeff Lebby recovers from a debut in which he failed to win a single game in SEC play.
--
Oklahoma
Over 6.5 wins: -176
Under 6.5 wins: +140
This offense went nowhere amid a forgettable 6-7 debut in the SEC. Some of that came down to injuries, but John Mateer comes over at quarterback after a brilliant showing at Washington State, and former Cal back Jadyn Ott is another key pickup, but can the Sooners’ front line give them time to work?
--
LSU
Over 8.5 wins: -134
Under 8.5 wins: +110
No worries about LSU’s vertical game with Garrett Nussmeier back after leading college football’s No. 8 passing offense, but there is some turnover at wide receiver and he loses two of his edge blockers, while the jury’s still out on the Tigers’ defensive prospects, although Harold Perkins does return to man the middle of this unit.
--
Ole Miss
Over 8.5 wins: -138
Under 8.5 wins: +112
Turnover was the theme of the Rebels’ offseason, but the reinforcements look promising, in particular Austin Simmons, the young heir to Jaxson Dart at quarterback, while edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker Suntarine Perkins serve as the core of a defense expected to return two starters.
--
Texas
Over 9.5 wins: -192
Under 9.5 wins: +154
A trendy preseason pick to win the SEC Championship, the Longhorns boast elite pass rushing prowess in the form of Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill in the front seven, while Quintrevion Wisner mans a good backfield and Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore lead a receiver group looking to help Arch Manning find his footing at QB1 finally.
--
Georgia
Over 9.5 wins: -170
Under 9.5 wins: +138
Georgia has won 32 straight games between the hedges, but that streak is in peril. Those three tough road games the Bulldogs played a year ago? They’re all at home this time, against Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss, with questions at quarterback and especially a ground attack that was 15th in the SEC last season.
--
Alabama
Over 9.5 wins: -108
Under 9.5 wins: -112
Alabama returns plenty of talent along both lines of scrimmage and boasts a gifted receiver corps and backfield to help out its young quarterback, but games at Georgia and South Carolina are questionable results.
--
