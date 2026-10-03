Sophomore QB Emerges as New Heisman Favorite After 4-TD Performance

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell is the new Heisman Trophy betting favorite after he accounted for four touchdowns in a 56-23 win at Mississippi State that sent Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor tumbling down the board.

Russell sits at +350 to win the Heisman at FanDuel after the game, just ahead of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at +360. The Alabama sophomore was +1200 at FanDuel after Week 4, and he opened the season at +8000 at BetMGM.

Keelon Russell vs. Mississippi State

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) passes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Russell completed 16 of 22 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for a 17-yard score on the first play of the second quarter to push Alabama's lead to 21-7.

That gives the Duncanville, Texas, native at least four total touchdowns in three straight games. Through five starts, he has 1,414 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions, plus four rushing scores.

His third touchdown pass, an 8-yard throw to Rico Scott, made it 49-23 early in the fourth quarter. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer then turned the offense over to backup Austin Mack.

Lotzeir Brooks caught four passes for 96 yards, including a 50-yard grab on third-and-6. Trae'shawn Brown ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby praised Russell's poise earlier in the week. "You see a guy that is really playing well beyond his years right now, and he looks very calm, in complete command," Lebby said.

How far did Kamario Taylor fall?

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) greets Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) after the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor entered Saturday at +800 at FanDuel, the third-best price on the board. He's now at +3000 after Alabama forced four turnovers.

Taylor lost a fumble on a sack by London Simmons on Mississippi State's first drive. On the next series, Dijon Lee Jr. picked him off and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. That was Alabama's fourth pick-six of the season, and it put the Crimson Tide up 14-0 just 6:30 into the game.

Mississippi State's quarterback finished 19 of 34 for 258 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Alabama sacked him five times. The Bulldogs ran for just 18 yards after losing running back Fluff Bothwell to a lower-body injury on his first carry.

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum said this week that Taylor may top Dak Prescott as Mississippi State's best quarterback. Instead, the Bulldogs fell to 4-1. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, who was +350 at FanDuel last week, is now third at +500.

Georgia game next for Alabama

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart leads the team onto the field before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama is 5-0 for the first time in DeBoer's three seasons, and its next three games come against Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Georgia visits Tuscaloosa next Saturday.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt picked Georgia over Alabama to win the SEC earlier this week, so that game gives Russell a chance to strengthen his Heisman case against a top contender.

Smith and Ohio State kicked off at Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET as the new odds were posted, so the top of the board could change again by Sunday. Nick Saban flagged that trip as a dangerous matchup for the Buckeyes earlier this week.

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