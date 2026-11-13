Urban Meyer Makes His Picks for the Two Best College Football Teams in America

Three-time national champion Urban Meyer named Georgia and Alabama the two most talented teams in college football on The Triple Option this week, putting both SEC powers a step above the rest of the Playoff field.

“The best version of Bama might be the best team in America,” Meyer said. “I think Georgia and Bama are the two most talented teams, and when they’re both playing their best game, I think they’re a little bit above everyone else.”

Why Meyer trusts Georgia and Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Florida and Ohio State coach called the two programs interchangeable. He said his opinion comes from watching tape, not from reading the standings.

“I don’t think, I know,” Meyer said. “I’ve seen enough film over my life. I can tell there are some cats on that field, and they’re playing the game the way it should be played.”

Meyer had already called Georgia the best team in the country last week before the Bulldogs’ trip to Oxford. Georgia (8-1) then routed Ole Miss 42-7 and moved to No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama (7-2) climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 after a 31-13 win at LSU, and no two-loss team had ever reached the top four this early in the Playoff era.

Georgia already owns the head-to-head

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs won the first meeting 20-17 in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 10. Peyton Woodring’s 23-yard field goal with 5:25 left gave Georgia its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2007.

Still, Kirby Smart’s team hasn’t been flawless. Georgia lost 27-24 to Auburn at home a week after the Alabama win, and Danny Kanell has questioned whether the Bulldogs’ resume justifies the top spot. Since that loss, Georgia has beaten Florida and Ole Miss by a combined 69-15.

Alabama’s other loss was a 26-10 defeat at Tennessee. Kalen DeBoer’s team scored at least 45 points in each of its first five games, and it has won two straight since the Tennessee loss. Quarterback Keelon Russell threw three touchdown passes in Baton Rouge. However, Rece Davis said Alabama’s No. 3 ranking “seems high.”

What’s next for Georgia and Alabama?

Alabama visits Vanderbilt (4-5) on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide lost 40-35 in their last trip to Nashville in 2024. Georgia hosts Missouri (6-3) at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, then travels to South Carolina on Nov. 21.

After Vanderbilt, Alabama finishes the regular season with Chattanooga and Auburn. The committee’s third set of rankings comes out Tuesday, Nov. 17. If Georgia and Alabama both keep winning, they could meet again in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.