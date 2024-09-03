Tennessee vs. NC State early odds, picks, Week 2 football prediction
Week 2 of the college football schedule brings us an intriguing SEC vs. ACC matchup as Tennessee and NC State meet in Charlotte in an important early-season test for both teams bringing on new quarterbacks to lead their offenses.
- Nico Iamaleava had over 300 yards passing in a brilliant showing as the Vols smashed Chattanooga
- Grayson McCall threw for 318 yards in a close game against Western Carolina, but led a 21-point fourth quarter effort to pull away
Tennessee vs. NC State early odds, picks
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tennessee: -7.5 (-112)
NC State: +7.5 (-108)
Tennessee to win: -295
NC State to win: +235
Over 60.5 points: -110
Under 60.5 points: -110
FPI picks: Tennessee wins in 88 percent of simulations
Tennessee vs. NC State football betting trends
+ Vols are 4-1 straight-up in their last 5 games against ACC teams
+ NC State is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games
+ Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread in its last 9 games as favorite
+ Total went under in 9 of NC State's last 12 games
+ Volunteers are 3-6 against the spread in their last 9 Week 2 games
+ Wolfpack are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games in September
+ Tennessee is 12-4 straight-up in its last 16 games
+ NC State is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games on a Saturday
Spread consensus picks
Tennessee: 78 percent of bettors expect the Volunteers to win the game and cover the spread
NC State: 22 percent of wagers suggest the Wolfpack will either win the game or keep the result within a touchdown
College Football HQ early prediction: Tennessee wins by 17 and covers the spread
NC State vs. Tennessee game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams