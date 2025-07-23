Tennessee football star Boo Carter missed numerous team activities, confronted by teammates: report
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter is projected to be one of the team’s most important contributors on the field in 2025, but his place with the Volunteers is suddenly unclear.
Carter has missed numerous team activities and was even confronted by members of his own team because of his absences, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Despite the apparent concern, there is no reason to expect Carter will not be in uniform when Tennessee opens the 2025 season against Syracuse in Atlanta on Aug. 30.
But the mere fact that there is unwelcome talk around Carter’s position with his own teammates is a concerning development with just a month before the 2025 kickoff.
Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel is expected to provide an official update on Carter’s status with the team, and Carter will not be available for comment until Tennessee’s own football media day on July 29, with fall camp opening the next day.
Tennessee suddenly lost its starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, who suddenly exited the program this offseason after it was reported he, too, had missed some team activities.
Carter arrived on Rocky Top as a consensus four-star recruit from Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central, where he excelled as a two-way player on offense and defense.
As a senior, he had 1,795 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns, earning Tennessee Class 6A Mr. Football honors in the process.
Carter was considered the No. 3 ranked athlete in the nation and the third-best player in Tennessee as a prospect, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
As a freshman in a Vols uniform, Carter had 38 total stops with 3 negative plays and an interception while returning 12 punts for nearly 200 yards.
This offseason, Carter was featured in practice at the slot receiver position as the Volunteers look at the possibility of featuring him on both sides of the ball, similar to Travis Hunter, the Colorado star two-way player who won the Heisman Trophy last season.
