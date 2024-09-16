Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game odds, picks for Week 4
College football's game of the week kicks off from Norman, Okla., the new Western frontier of the newly expanded SEC, in a battle of ranked teams each looking to make a statement and avoid an early loss, as No. 15 Oklahoma welcomes No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night.
Oklahoma comes in off two close results, pulling away from an upset-minded Tulane last weekend and playing too close against big underdog Houston the week before, setting its new-look offensive line against a ferocious Tennessee front in the program's SEC debut.
Big Orange has outscored its opposition 191 to 13 through three games, including against a ranked NC State two weeks ago, but this game represents a more stringent road test that will give us a more detailed picture of how this team performs against better-quality competition.
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers expect from the Oklahoma vs. Tennessee game in Week 4.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game odds, picks for Week 4
Tennessee: -7.5 (-Even)
Oklahoma: +7.5 (-120)
Vols to win: -280
Sooners to win: +230
Over 57.5 points: -110
Under 57.5 points: -110
Tennessee has a 71 percent chance of outright victory, while Oklahoma has a 29 percent shot to win, according to the College Football Power Index computer prediction model.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma trends
+ Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games
+ Sooners are 6-2 against the spread in their last 8 games against SEC teams
+ Total went over 4 of Tennessee's last 5 games
+ Oklahoma is 10-0 straight-up in its last 10 home games
+ Vols are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 road games
+ OU is 6-1 straight-up in its last 7 games
+ Tennessee is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games against SEC teams
+ Sooners are 2-1 against the spread this season
+ Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread this season
Spread consensus picks
Most bets are expecting the Volunteers to handle their business in the SEC opener.
A majority 67 percent of bettors are projecting Tennessee to win the game and cover the spread.
And the remaining 33 percent of wagers expect OU will either upset the Vols or cover the line.
Our pick: Tennessee -7.5
Tennessee at Oklahoma game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 21
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
