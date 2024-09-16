Utah vs. Oklahoma State game odds, picks for Week 4
One of the most impactful games on the Big 12 calendar is here as No. 12 Utah goes on the road against No. 14 Oklahoma State in a battle of undefeateds on Saturday.
Cameron Rising is expected to return to the field this week after sitting Utah's last game with a hand injury, and his return should bode well for an offense that plays better when he's on the field.
Rising is 18 of 29 in two games and has 7 touchdown passes, while his counterpart in this game, Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman, has 8 TD throws with 2 interceptions off 112 passes.
The Cowboys rank 7th nationally in scoring offense and 8th in passing output, but notably sit at 105th in the country in rushing production as Ollie Gordon is posting just 3.5 yards per carry.
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers are predicting for the Utah vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Utah vs. Oklahoma State odds, picks
Utah is a narrow 1.5 point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 51.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Utah at -120 and for Oklahoma State at Even to win outright.
Utah: -1.5 (-110)
Oklahoma State: +1.5 (-110)
Over 51.5 points: -115
Under 51.5 points: -105
Oklahoma State has a 60.2 percent chance to win the game, while Utah has a 39.8 percent shot to win on the road, according to the Football Power Index computer model.
Utah vs. Oklahoma State trends
... Oklahoma State is 2-1 against the spread this season ...
... Utah is 1-2 against the spread this season ...
... Utah is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
... Oklahoma State is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games ...
... The total went under in 4 of Utah's last 5 games ...
... Cowboys are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games as the underdog ...
... Utah is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5 games on a Saturday ...
Spread consensus picks
Bettors are almost evenly divided on how they project the game going.
Half of bets project the Cowboys will either upset Utah or stay within the point spread.
And the other half expect the Utes will win the game and cover the narrow line.
Our pick: Oklahoma State +1.5
Utah vs. Oklahoma State game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 21
Time: 3 p.m. CT | 2 p.m. MT
TV: Fox network
