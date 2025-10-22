The Big 12's waived field storming fine turns into a gracious act of kindness
The BYU Cougars just added unexpected NIL funds thanks to a friendly booster, Jason McCowan, the CEO of the megapopular cookie chain, Crumbl, who tweeted out splendid news for the Cougar program on Wednesday morning.
This past weekend, the BYU football team defeated the visiting Utah Utes at gorgeous LaVell Edwards Stadium, 24-21, with students descending upon the field in a celebration of victory in 2025's great Holy War in college football.
As is the case across the country now, field storming can be met with hefty fines if done illegally. But thankfully, McCowan stepped up big time to let fans (and the BYU administration) enjoy the evening without worrying about the burden of a $50,000 fine by saying he would pay for it. BYU President Shane Reese was so exuberated by the news he hopped on top of the crowd and surfed toward midfield.
A valiant act by McCowan only got better for BYU as the Crumbl CEO woke Provo up with tremendous news on Wednesday... that the fine had been lifted by the Big 12! Now, Jason McCowan could have been off the hook, but as he said, he's got the Cougars' backs and went ahead and donated that 50-grand to NIL.
He penned the following address on X:
BYU FINE UPDATE:- Jason McCowan | Crumbl CEO
No fine for BYU storming the field.
So here’s the play: instead of a fine, that money’s going straight to our players through an NIL.
And because of your overwhelming support and inspired by Kalani’s love for his opponents, every bit of student lunch debt in the Provo City and Salt Lake City school districts for all schools was wiped out this morning.
Love you, Cougar Nation
Wow. Not only will McCowan tack on a gratuitous addition to the Cougar NIL fund, but he also says to have "wiped out" student lunch debt in the Provo City and Salt Lake City school districts, a stunningly nice gesture on top of the good news abut the fine.
The Big 12 likely had no idea their decision on a BYU field storming fine would lead to the settling of all student lunch debt across the entire Salt Lake region of Utah, but that's how the dice tumble sometimes in college football.
If you read about Vanderbilt and their roller-coaster relationship with field rushing regulations and the fines that come with violating them, you know what a money-saver good behavior can be when it comes to corralling a storming mass at the end of these games. BYU and Vanderbilt, so far, are showing the country how to properly and safely execute on-field fiestas with players and fans without drawing a financial setback.
Those party-loving fine-payers in Tempe ought to take notes on these other two, huh?
