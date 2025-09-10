Big NIL boost for Carson Beck after Miami’s dominant Week 2 win
Carson Beck's stock is more volatile than GameStop's. Beck earned huge acclaim in his first season as the Georgia quarterback before disappointing expectations a tad bit in his second season with the Dawgs last fall. Now, after a change of scenery and stepping in the shoes of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Beck looks like an acclaimed prospect once again.
Through two starts as the Miami QB1 for Beck, the Hurricanes are 2-0 and have their eye locked on the College Football Playoff after narrowly missing the dance a year ago thanks to a late-season collapse. Even without key losses late in last year's schedule, the 'Canes hadn't built a resume full of quality wins. But this season, they're already on the board with the Notre Dame victory over the reigning national runner-ups.
Then, in Week 2, Miami crushed Bethune-Cookman to the tune of a 45-3 win, which only further boosted Beck's profile. Always one of the most valuable players in the country according to On3's NIL valuations, Beck is rising even higher right now.
According to On3's data, Carson Beck is the second-highest-valued college athlete in the country, only trailing Arch Manning. On3 had Beck's value jump 9% this week, adding roughly $400,000 to make it a $4.7 million NIL valuation for the Miami starting quarterback.
Beck's NIL value held steady around $4.3 million heading into the year and remained there through the first week of the 2025 college football season. But after stringing together two strong performances to open the season, On3 saw fit to bump Beck up by nearly half-a-million bucks.
Carson Beck has a chance to harpoon that value or raise it even higher as the 'Canes face a South Florida club that's heading down to Miami at 2-0 and ranked No. 18 in the country by the latest AP Top 25 poll. This very well could be a preview matchup between a pair of teams that wind up making the College Football Playoff come wintertime.
