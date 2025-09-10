College Football HQ

Big NIL boost for Carson Beck after Miami’s dominant Week 2 win

Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck entered the 2025 season with plenty of questions after transferring over from Georgia, but through two games, he looks pretty darn good

Alex Weber

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11)
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carson Beck's stock is more volatile than GameStop's. Beck earned huge acclaim in his first season as the Georgia quarterback before disappointing expectations a tad bit in his second season with the Dawgs last fall. Now, after a change of scenery and stepping in the shoes of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Beck looks like an acclaimed prospect once again.

Through two starts as the Miami QB1 for Beck, the Hurricanes are 2-0 and have their eye locked on the College Football Playoff after narrowly missing the dance a year ago thanks to a late-season collapse. Even without key losses late in last year's schedule, the 'Canes hadn't built a resume full of quality wins. But this season, they're already on the board with the Notre Dame victory over the reigning national runner-ups.

Then, in Week 2, Miami crushed Bethune-Cookman to the tune of a 45-3 win, which only further boosted Beck's profile. Always one of the most valuable players in the country according to On3's NIL valuations, Beck is rising even higher right now.

According to On3's data, Carson Beck is the second-highest-valued college athlete in the country, only trailing Arch Manning. On3 had Beck's value jump 9% this week, adding roughly $400,000 to make it a $4.7 million NIL valuation for the Miami starting quarterback.

Beck's NIL value held steady around $4.3 million heading into the year and remained there through the first week of the 2025 college football season. But after stringing together two strong performances to open the season, On3 saw fit to bump Beck up by nearly half-a-million bucks.

Carson Beck has a chance to harpoon that value or raise it even higher as the 'Canes face a South Florida club that's heading down to Miami at 2-0 and ranked No. 18 in the country by the latest AP Top 25 poll. This very well could be a preview matchup between a pair of teams that wind up making the College Football Playoff come wintertime.

Read more on College Football HQ

Published
Alex Weber
ALEX WEBER

Born and raised in the state of Kentucky, Alex Weber has published articles for many of the largest college sports media brands in the country, including On3, Athlon Sports, FanSided, SB Nation, and others. Since 2022, he has also contributed for Kentucky Sports Radio, one of the largest team-specific college sports websites in the nation. In addition to his work in sports journalism, Alex manages content for a local magazine named ‘Goshen Living’ and coaches cross country and track.