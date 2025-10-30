Colin Cowherd names college QB he would take No. 1 in NFL Draft
When NFL aficionado Colin Cowherd paired up with a college football expert in Joel Klatt, there was a fascinating discussion to be had about which current college quarterback is best positioned to have success at the next level.
During an extended conversation between the two Fox personalities on The Herd, Cowherd brought up to Klatt who his No. 1 pick would be in the 2026 NFL Draft after crunching some recent tape.
"So, last week, I watched Alabama and South Carolina play, and though it was in a losing cause, I think I'd draft the South Carolina quarterback first," Cowherd said of Gamecock QB LaNorris Sellers. "Because I see juice."
Pitting Sellers against Alabama's own Ty Simpson in that matchup, which the Tide won, Cowherd simply thought No. 16 in the home uniforms popped more.
"I've always said this about quarterback play, when I watch a college guy, you've got to give me one WOW trait," said Cowherd, seemingly referring to Sellers' remarkable build and athletic ability from the QB position. Meanwhile...
Joel Klatt dissents, names his pick
Following Colin Cowherd's appraisal of LaNorris Sellers as his top prospect for next spring's draft, Joel Klatt countered with the weaknesses he views in the South Carolina QB's profile.
"Sellers is a wonderful player, but you take a look around at the NFL with all these places that draft traits at quarterback vs. drafting quarterbacks at quarterback, and it never ends up well for them," Klatt asserted. "They're turning over offensive coordinators, they're turning over head coaches. It never really works."
Seemingly, he believes, at this stage in development, that Sellers hasn't shown enough beyond his physical prowess to warrant top-pick consideration. Instead, he likes two other guys at the top of the quarterback class right now.
"To me, the first pick in the draft is a discussion between (Fernando) Mendoza at Indiana and Ty Simpson at Alabama. Sellers is wonderful but he doesn't control the game, from the pocket, like those two do."
Mendoza and Simpson both have operated at the highest of levels in two of college football's best offenses while producing exactly like they ought to, likewise, with two of the nation's elite wide receiver units as well. Sellers does have a worse situation, but as a passer, especially from the pocket, there's no denying he's second-rate vs. the two Klatt mentioned.
"Sellers is a terrific player and he'll certainly be thought of highly in the NFL Draft, I think he's going to be a top 10 pick," Klatt did add, though. "I don't think he's bad."
LaNorris Sellers flashes talent that can't be denied and he's still got a long career ahead of him in college if he wants to iron out the kinks like Klatt might hope. But there are always plenty of Cowherds ready to get their hands on a guy as gifted as Sellers as early as possible.