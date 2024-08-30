College football picks against the spread for Week 1 games
Week 1 of a historic 2024 college football begins as August comes to a close, with a full slate of games kicking off through Labor Day, and with plenty of action to take part in, it's time to lock in our first picks against the spread for the year.
That includes three games in which both teams on the field are currently featured in the AP top 25 rankings: Clemson vs. Georgia, Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M, and LSU vs. USC, giving us an early preview of what teams are ready for primetime, and which may not be.
College football Week 1 picks against the spread
Penn State at West Virginia
ATS pick: Penn State -8.5 .. West Virginia will keep this close at home and boasting a ground game that was 3rd nationally a year ago, but Penn State has the bodies up front to wear that down in time and a rushing attack of its own. Penn State by 10
Miami at Florida
ATS pick: Miami -2.5 .. Transfers like quarterback Cameron Ward, an elite dual threat, and tailback Damien Martinez, combined with returning skill offensively and on the line, make the Hurricanes more impressive on paper. Miami by 6
Notre Dame at Texas A&M
ATS pick: Texas A&M -2.5 .. No matter how much football spreads out, games are still usually won in the trenches, and the Aggies could have college football's best defensive line when all is said and done.
The Irish lost their two key blockers to the NFL and a third to injury on a unit protecting an injury-prone running quarterback in an offense that lost its principal rushing threat. Texas A&M by 7
Clemson vs. Georgia
ATS pick: Clemson +13.5 .. Georgia wins this game, but Clemson still presents enough of a threat up front defensively to keep it within two touchdowns. That won't keep the Bulldogs from putting up points and generally frustrating an offense that still lacks for that game-breaking receiver. Georgia by 10
LSU vs. USC
ATS pick: LSU -4.5 .. Two teams needing to play drastically better defense and having to replace Heisman quarterbacks. LSU will run the ball better, but USC is still projected to have a salty air attack against a Tiger secondary that is vulnerable, but the Trojans' run-stop might be more so. LSU by 7
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams