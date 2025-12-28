Transfer portal claims all-conference defender from College Football Playoff team

For the first time ever, two Group of Six programs were included in the College Football Playoff.

A competitive slate across the nation led to James Madison and Tulane making the field. Both teams were dispatched in the opening round of the playoffs after entering their respective matchups as heavy underdogs.

The Dukes and Green Wave are two of three programs that qualified for the CFP despite ongoing coaching changes.

James Madison has been hit particularly hard over the last couple of days, with multiple starters leaving the program.

Former head coach Bob Chesney was hired by UCLA a few weeks ago, and the Dukes brought in Billy Napier to replace him. The Florida Gators fired Napier in the middle of the 2025 season.

The change is clearly impacting the current members of the program as they grapple with their futures.

James Madison Losing Starter Defender To Transfer Portal

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, redshirt junior defensive end Amar Thomas is planning to enter the transfer portal. Thomas spent four seasons at James Madison, including a productive campaign this fall.

In 2025, Thomas started in all 14 games, totaling a career-high 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He notched at least 0.5 tackles for loss in six different games. Thomas put up a season-best 9 tackles in a 35-23 victory against Marshall on November 8. He recorded 4 tackles and 1 tackle for loss in the playoff defeat to Oregon.

The Maryland native was named an honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection.

Thomas originally signed with James Madison as an unranked recruit in 2022, choosing the Dukes over offers from Maryland, East Carolina, and Old Dominion. He joined the program under former head coach Curt Cignetti.

In his first two seasons, Thomas played sparingly. He earned a redshirt as a true freshman, seeing action in just two games. The following year, Thomas was on the field for seven games, finishing with 5 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Thomas decided to stick around at James Madison when Chesney took over for Cignetti. In 2024, he appeared in all 13 games, starting one. Thomas recorded 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 2 pass deflections.

Considering he's played under two head coaches in four years and his headed towards a third, Thomas may want to take his future into his own hands. He could follow Chesney to UCLA or look for a new home entirely.

During his college career, Thomas has appeared in 36 games and made 15 starts. He's totaled 68 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 pass deflections.

The 6-foot, 241-pound defensive lineman has one season of eligibility remaining.

