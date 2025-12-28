All-Conference defensive back enters college football transfer portal

The number of players expected to enter the college football transfer portal this offseason is nearing 1,200. Though the portal doesn't officially open until January 2, 2026, it's clear that the 15-day window will feature plenty of activity.

This will be the only opportunity for players around the country to find new homes. The NCAA eliminated the spring transfer portal window earlier this year. The decision is just going to make the winter that much more hectic.

The portal is littered with competitors who come from all walks of life. Some are looking to cash in after a big season, others are seeking a fresh start, and whoever is left just needs an opportunity to keep playing the sport they love.

One of the latest anticipated transfers should draw interest from FBS programs on the open market.

All-Conference DB Transferring From MAC Program

On Saturday, redshirt junior cornerback Mark 'MJ' Cannon announced his plans to hit the portal following one season at Bowling Green, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Cannon started all 12 games for the Falcons, totaling 57 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection, and 2 interceptions. He had seven games with 5+ tackles, including a season-high 8 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in a 24-21 defeat to Kent State on October 25.

The Illinois native ranked fifth on the team in overall defensive grade (74.6) and second in snaps (752), per PFF. Cannon was named third-team All-MAC for his performance. He was one of eight players on Bowling Green to earn all-conference honors.

Cannon began his college career in the FCS at Illinois State. He signed with the program as a two-star recruit in the 2022 class.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Cannon jumped into the starting lineup in 2023. He started in all ten of his appearances, recording 46 tackles, 6 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions. Cannon picked off a pass in three of his final four games of the year.

Cannon had a career year in 2024. He totaled 82 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions. Cannon achieved a second-team All-MVFC selection for his standout campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender brings plenty of experience to the table. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

