College football powerhouse wants to make freshman first "eight-figure" QB
When Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL in 2024, Michigan football faced a crossroads. His departure ended an era built on old-school principles and left a leadership vacuum in Ann Arbor. New head coach Sherrone Moore brought a different style, but the identity of the program shifted quickly.
That change is embodied in freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. The 18-year-old from Belleville, Michigan, arrived with the kind of talent and star power that instantly reshaped the Wolverines. Michigan backers aligned behind him with the goal of making him the school’s first eight-figure quarterback.
As one account put it in The Athletic, Underwood “got Michigan, a school that seemed stuck in a different era of college football, to align its various voices and factions behind the goal of making him the program’s first eight-figure quarterback.”
Underwood’s debut was a reminder of why so many were willing to invest. He threw for 251 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico, displaying poise well beyond his years. His next test comes against Oklahoma in prime time, where the national spotlight will be brighter than ever.
Bryce Underwood’s Recruitment Changed Michigan’s Approach
Underwood was the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, and his decision drew attention from far beyond Ann Arbor. His recruitment involved billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and his wife, Jolin, who was described as “instrumental” in helping land the quarterback.
The path to Michigan was not straightforward. Underwood originally committed to LSU, a choice that surprised many around his hometown. Behind the scenes, Michigan was realigning its fractured NIL efforts, consolidating resources behind the Champions Circle collective.
This shift allowed Michigan to compete with schools that had already embraced aggressive NIL spending. The deal that brought Underwood to Ann Arbor symbolized a new era, with the Wolverines no longer content to sit back while rivals flexed their financial muscle.
It wasn’t a sudden move but rather the culmination of months of quiet work, with donors and staff unified around a single goal.
Michigan Positions Itself As A Modern Power
The significance of Underwood’s arrival goes beyond one player. For years, Michigan was criticized for being slow to adapt to the new economics of college sports. Harbaugh’s departure created an opening, and Moore alongside general manager Sean Magee provided a reset.
Champions Circle now presents itself as a fan engagement platform, not just a collective. That rebrand helps Michigan deliver money to players while also building long-term infrastructure for athletes as content creators and brand ambassadors. With revenue-sharing capped at $20.5 million per year, collectives like Champions Circle are essential for schools aiming to exceed the limits and compete nationally.
Michigan’s investment in Underwood underscores a larger strategy. He has been compared to Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg in terms of marketing appeal. His combination of talent, charisma, and local ties makes him a centerpiece for the program’s recruiting and branding. If projections hold, he could earn more than $15 million before leaving for the NFL.
That kind of financial backing demonstrates Michigan’s willingness to operate like the sport’s most ambitious programs. After years of internal debate, the Wolverines are now aligned, modernized, and willing to pay what it takes to compete at the highest level.
Michigan’s Week 2 showdown with Oklahoma will be a huge national showcase for Underwood. If he performs on that stage, it will validate not only his immense potential but also the massive financial and cultural bet the Wolverines placed on him. The Wolverines are headed to Norman to face the Sooners on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.