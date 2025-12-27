Kirk Herbstreit takes firm stance after Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham

The Michigan Wolverines have officially secured their next leader to guide the program out of a tumultuous period. University officials finalized a five-year agreement with former Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham on Friday to take the reins in Ann Arbor. The contract is reportedly worth $8.2 million annually and brings one of the most consistent winners in college football to the Big Ten Conference.

Whittingham arrives at Michigan with a reputation for stability after spending 32 consecutive seasons with the Utah program, including the last 21 years as head coach. He steps into the role previously held by Sherrone Moore, who was dismissed earlier this month following an internal investigation. The university moved quickly to fill the vacancy before the end of the year, landing a veteran figure who boasts 177 career victories.

The hiring immediately drew attention across the national landscape as the Wolverines look to turn the page from recent scandals. Prominent voices in the sport weighed in on the decision to bring the 66-year-old defensive specialist to lead one of the sport's blue-blood programs.

Among those reacting to the news was ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who offered a definitive perspective on the move.

Kirk Herbstreit endorses Kyle Whittingham hire at Michigan

The longtime analyst did not hold back his approval regarding the union between the veteran coach and the Wolverines. Herbstreit took to social media to publicly support the university's decision to pivot toward experience and proven leadership following a chaotic December.

"Congrats on a fantastic hire," Herbstreit wrote regarding the news. "Couldn’t have hand-picked a better coach to reestablish the Michigan brand."

Kyle Whittingham was named the new head football coach of the Michigan Wolverines on Friday. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This endorsement highlights the specific challenge facing the athletic department. Restoring the brand requires navigating the fallout from recent years. The program faced scrutiny during Jim Harbaugh's tenure due to the Connor Stalions' advanced scouting scandal. Instability continued with Moore, who was fired with cause on Dec. 10 after officials found evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and subsequent legal charges.

Whittingham offers a resume defined by consistency and discipline. He took over for Urban Meyer at Utah following the 2004 season and never looked back. His tenure included an undefeated season in 2008 where he earned the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award. Whittingham led Utah to 11 bowl victories and successfully transitioned the program from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

Congrats on a fantastic hire!

Couldn’t have hand picked a better coach to reestablish the Michigan brand. https://t.co/bZN10oOjno — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 27, 2025

He initially announced he was stepping down from his post at Utah on Dec. 12 but clarified he was not retiring from the profession. His decision allowed defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley to assume the head coaching duties for the Utes. Meanwhile, Michigan's search briefly considered Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham before locking in on Whittingham.

The new agreement places Whittingham among the established figures in the Big Ten. He plans to meet the squad in Orlando, Florida. The Wolverines will face the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Read more on College Football HQ