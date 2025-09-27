College football world left divided after Pat McAfee’s viral shirtless moment
Love him or hate him... but Pat McAfee's College GameDay hijinks are sparking discussion across the college football world.
Last week, the former NFL punter consummated his pregame prediction for Miami to beat Florida by leaving the GameDay desk and jogging to the school's pool, where he scampered up to the high dive, stripped down to a speedo and flashed The U symbol with his hands as he dropped into the water like a pencil.
This week featured a slightly more tame performance from McAfee. He cracked a beer from the Stick City Brewing Company, founded in Pennsylvania, and toasted with former Penn State great Lavar Arrington before once again removing his shirt and then standing on top of his chair, chugging the beer as he let the Nittany Lion fans know he was siding with their team in the showdown vs. Oregon.
You could say the fans were loving it... some of them, at least...
Other fans were less interested in McAfee's continued shenanigans on the College GameDay set, but let's be honest, they're in the minority. Even though we did have one motherly argument against McAfee's frontal exposure.
"How much lower can this show go," one X user, named Sister Bell, tweeted out. "Pat McAfee is the kind of person I would warn my children to avoid. He has ruined this show. Complete trash."
Sister Bell from the top rope! If she's a nun, as her X name would suggest, then that's a lady of the Lord telling us all to take a break from Pat McAfee. If she met him, surely he'd find a way to charm her, though.
Another user, named Turt Mandu, argued that McAfee's antics were a poor mimicry of Lee Corso's patented showmanship.
"Pat McAfee taking his shirt off and pandering to the home crowd will NEVER sniff the likes of Lee Corso," Turt declared. "Gameday is dead! #Sad #Lame."
Whether you believe Pat McAfee is a sad and lame man nearing 40 years old, or if you think he's the jolt of younger energy College GameDay needed, the fact is... you probably have some kind of opinion on the guy, which is what we call good publicity.
