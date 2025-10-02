David Pollack predicts winner in Virginia-Louisville game
How about this... the *ranked* Virginia Cavaliers travel to Louisville to face the undefeated Cardinals in a Saturday afternoon showdown between two early ACC contenders — and college football analyst David Pollack has his prediction locked in.
On his show, See Ball Get Ball, Pollack makes weekly picks in games he deems to be worthy of his analysis and spent some time ahead of Week 6 previewing the Virginia at Louisville matchup. He discussed a close contest after impressive wins by each program a week ago, but ultimately, he went with...
"I got Louisville, they showed us something last week," said Pollack. But don't rest easy, Card fans, because he warns that UL is still vulnerable in one important area as they fully immerse themselves in ACC play.
"If they lose this game, though, it’s going to be... they were just out-physicalled, because that started with JMU when James Madison was the more physical team in that game against them," Pollack commented. They lined up and pounded the rock, like, barely could throw it, and they found a way to win that game, too."
David Pollack loves the home run threats throughout Louisville's offensive lineup, which is why he likes them in a big home spotlight, but has to note that they're an erratic bunch.
"They can create explosives, and then they did it in special teams last week," he added. "But when you’ve got those guys, when you’ve got home run hitters at the running back spot and receiver spot that — like, they’re not threats to go 10, they’re threats to go 90. Like, last week. they make a play on special teams, bam, next thing you know, you look up, it’s a touchdown. The next play is a touchdown pass for Bell. They can hit you in flurries and with those big plays."
In a game that Pollack himself admitted Pittsburgh should have won over Louisville last weekend, explosive outlier plays swung the game, and the Cards are keen at producing those moments especially via their offensive skill talent.
