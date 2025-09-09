David Pollack shares two words after Steve Sarkisian shuts down Arch Manning rumors
In case you were wondering, Arch Manning is definitively not injured as of the Monday heading into Week 3, which Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed at his weekly press conference.
"Arch Manning seemed to be having some throwing pains," one reporter observed to Sarkisian, which drew an immediate question from the Texas coach. "According to who?" he asked. "Arch," responded the reporter. A puzzled Sarkisian pressed on. "Arch said that to you?" he followed up. "No," the student answered again, to which Sarkisian asked, once again: "According to who?"
"It just looked like he was..." the reporter tried to respond but trailed off during his response as Sarkisian shook his head side to side and said, "he doesn't have any." When asked by the reporter for an explanation of why Manning may have appeared in pain, Sarkisian claimed he didn't know and issued an odd analogy for the situation.
"I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that," he said, forming a wry smile at the end. Well, that answers that. Arch Manning is not in any pain right now when throwing the football.
When that clip made its rounds on social media, college football analyst David Pollack chimed in to put his stamp of approval on Sarkisian's handling of that reporter's line of questioning. He tweeted the following post Tuesday morning calling Steve Sarkisian a "Podium King."
So much conversation exists around Arch Manning that it can be tough to differentiate fact from fiction. Now, the reporter appeared to go off pure speculation, but hey, if the guy thought he noticed Arch Manning with a slight bit of discomfort, why not bring it up to the coach? In fact, you could argue, Sarkisian's response is so abrasive and rather outlandish that it ought to beg even more questions about the situation with the Texas quarterback.
For now, though, we'll all have to go on Steve Sarkisian's word that Arch Manning is 100% not dealing with any sort of injury issue on the field so far this season. He might just not be playing like a world-beater.
Read more on College Football HQ
- Ranking the 8 best team performances in Week 2 of college football
- Six overrated teams from Week 3 college football AP top 25 poll
- PETA demands college football player stop bringing pet cat Pudge to games
- Oregon State allows bizarre punt return TD, causes coach to drop F-bomb
- Predicting College GameDay destinations for each remaining week of the regular season