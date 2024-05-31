EA Sports College Football 25 team rankings by tier
Not only will players be able to make some money out of the release of EA Sports College Football 25, but schools themselves will also take part. And it's thanks to a unique criteria that EA is using to determine the royalties, based on how schools have performed in the top 25 rankings.
EA Sports is using every school's finish in the AP polls over the last decade to sort programs into four different tiers, according to records obtained by clict.
Schools receive one point for every finish in the final AP top 25 rankings and are then categorized based on the number. The minimum guaranteed payouts range anywhere from around $10,000 in the lower tier to almost $100,000 for those at the top of the heap.
Tier 1 programs will receive $99,875.16, Tier 2 schools earned $59,925.09, Tier 3 schools got $39,950.06, and Tier 4 teams will make $9,987.52.
Here's your look at the schools that will get the largest payouts.
EA Sports College Football 25 team tier rankings
ACC
Tier 1: Clemson
Tier 2: Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Stanford
Tier 3: Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest, SMU
Tier 4: Boston College, Duke, California, Virginia
Big 12
Tier 1: Oklahoma State, Utah
Tier 2: Cincinnati, TCU, Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, Arizona, West Virginia, Houston, BYU
Tier 3: Kansas, Colorado, Arizona State, Iowa State
Tier 4: Texas Tech
Big Ten
Tier 1: Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Iowa
Tier 2: Wisconsin, USC, Washington, Northwestern, Michigan State, UCLA
Tier 3: Minnesota, Indiana
Tier 4: Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska
SEC
Tier 1: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma
Tier 2: Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri
Tier 3: Arkansas, South Carolina
Tier 4: Vanderbilt
Pac-12
Tier 3: Oregon State, Washington State
EA Sports has announced it will officially release College Football 25 on July 19 of this year, making that the biggest date on the 2024 preseason calendar.
