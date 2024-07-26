ESPN computer reveals SEC football rankings for 2024 season
SEC Media Days is in the books and now after hearing from coaches and players directly looking ahead to 2024 fall camp, it's time to get an updated look at the power rankings in college football's most dominant conference heading into a historic season.
Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC this fall, further entrenching the conference as the most competitive in the sport, and bringing the league to 16 members. Now, with under a month to go before football kicks off, here's a look at where things stand in ESPN's conference power rankings.
16. Vanderbilt. The computers project the Commodores to be 2.2 points worse than opponents on average, and are expected to win 4.0 games against the 7th most difficult schedule nationally.
15. Mississippi State. Jeff Lebby steps in as head coach while the Bulldogs are thought to be 3.5 points better than opponents and win 5.1 games against a schedule ranked as the second-hardest in the country.
14. Arkansas. Sam Pittman faces the 6th hardest schedule in college football, expected to win 6.0 games total and be 4.6 points better than opponents by the computer's forecast.
13. Kentucky. A new quarterback steps in for the Wildcats, projected to be 6.2 points better than opponents and win seven games against the 9th-toughest schedule.
12. South Carolina. ESPN's computer projects 6.0 wins for the Gamecocks against the fourth-hardest slate in the country.
11. Florida. Facing the near-consensus toughest schedule in the country, the Gators are predicted to win 5.9 games by the current analytics with a 58.2 percent shot to make a bowl game.
10. Auburn. Hugh Freeze needs more from this offense as he's expected to win 7.2 games against the No. 8 hardest schedule in the nation.
9. Ole Miss. A low ranking for the Rebels, projected to be 12 points better than their opponents and expected to win 7.9 games, which would be a letdown given the preseason hype and roster.
8. Texas A&M. Mike Elko is projected to win 7.6 games in his debut as coach and be a shade under two touchdowns better than opponents on average.
7. LSU. Questions on defense and at quarterback for the Tigers, who are slated to win 7.9 games by the computer's projections, with a 25.3 percent chance at the playoff.
6. Missouri. Coming off an 11-win season, Mizzou is favored to win 9.0 games this time around with 37.3 percent odds at the expanded College Football Playoff.
5. Tennessee. A promising Vols team debuts Nico Iamaleava as QB1, and is projected to win 8.6 games overall with a 36.9 percent shot at the playoff.
4. Oklahoma. The incoming Sooners are a surprise in ESPN's rankings, projected to win 8.2 games against a schedule the computer calls the fourth-hardest nationally, and be 17.2 points better than opponents on average.
3. Alabama. Kalen DeBoer should win 9.3 games in his first outing as Nick Saban's successor, with a 57.2 percent shot at the CFP, ranking No. 5 in ESPN's national rankings.
2. Texas. Loaded with a talented roster and coming off their first playoff appearance, the Longhorns are slated to win 10.0 games by the computer's calculations and are second with a 24.2 percent shot to win the SEC Championship.
1. Georgia. The favorite on most boards in the SEC and nationally, the Bulldogs will win 10.3 games by ESPN's metric and is the SEC's favorite at 79.1% to make the College Football Playoff, and win it.
