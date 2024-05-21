EA Sports College Football 25: Predicting Overall Team Rankings
The wait is nearly over: One of the most important offseason dates in recent memory is nearing as EA Sports is set to release its highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game officially on July 19, marking the first time in more than a decade that fans will be able to play the game.
EA Sports has already released its covers and a brief gameplay trailer showing players some of the details they can expect this summer. We've already taken a crack at predicting the most highly-rated players in the game. Now, let's project the rankings for the best overall teams.
Those rankings are usually themselves based on player averages, so it stands to reason that the schools with the highest-rated players will also be the highest-rated teams, on a scale of 0-99.
Predicting the EA Sports College Football 25 Team Rankings
10. Oklahoma
Projected rating: 89. Jackson Arnold may lack for experience at quarterback, but his skill set projects well for the Sooners' debut in the SEC, aided by gifted receivers and an improved defense. But we'll see how well OU's new-look offensive line fares against far-tougher opposition.
9. Michigan
Projected rating: 90. Michigan scored a spot on College Football 25's cover with tailback Donovan Edwards getting a spotlight. He'll help carry the Wolverines' offense, now deprived of most of its national title contingent, with question marks at quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive line.
8. Penn State
Projected rating: 91. Wide receiver depth took a hit when KeAndre Lambert-Smith transferred out, depriving young quarterback Drew Allar a needed security blanket, but Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming is a quality addition. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton will keep this offense in contention, but the Nittany Lions have questions to answer on the offensive line, too.
7. Ole Miss
Projected rating: 92. Lane Kiffin has built up arguably one of Ole Miss' best-ever rosters, even accounting for the loss of back Quinshon Judkins. Key defensive acquisitions include a pair of front line rushers in Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen, while wide receiver Antwane Wells adds another dimension to a skilled offensive core for quarterback Jaxson Dart to work with.
6. Notre Dame
Projected rating: 93. While the Irish look to upgrade losses on offense with the likes of quarterback Riley Leonard, a potential-dual threat at the position, and ex-Clemson wideout Beaux Collins, third-year coach Marcus Freeman comes in with one of college football's best secondary defenses.
5. Alabama
Projected rating: 94. We'll see how well Kalen DeBoer fits into what Nick Saban has built in what seems like an impossible task. But the Tide's new head coach is a proven winner with a nearly 90% winning record and inherits key talent like quarterback Jalen Milroe, an improved offensive line, a strong rushing attack, and a more than capable front seven rotation.
4. Texas
Projected rating: 95. One of the other cover athletes on College Football 25 leads the Longhorns into the SEC, as quarterback Quinn Ewers returns under center at the helm of an offense guarded by a veteran line and featuring credible skill threats, including receivers Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden, looking ahead to a challenging schedule.
3. Oregon
Projected rating: 96. Heading into the Big Ten, the Ducks look like a genuine contender for the conference championship. Veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel steps in under center behind a strong line and armed with targets like transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart going downfield.
2. Ohio State
Projected rating: 97. Chip Kelly steps in as offensive coordinator after an aggressive offseason in the transfer portal, signing veteran quarterback Will Howard in tandem with two-time SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins at running back. He'll pair well with returning lead rusher TreVeyon Henderson, while returning defensive talent, and in particular ex-Alabama safety Caleb Downs steps in to put Ohio State on a short list of title contenders.
1. Georgia
Projected rating: 98. Little known nationally a year ago, Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck returns this season as one of college football's most efficient and productive passers. He scored 24 times with just 6 interceptions last fall and boasts blue-chip talent at tailback and receiver and a cohesive line protecting them. Georgia's defense, the strength of Kirby Smart's programs, returns five experienced starters.
