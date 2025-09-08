College Football HQ

ESPN SP+ computer model predicts major week 3 college football upset

Georgia Tech’s rise sets stage for potential ACC-shaking Clemson upset

Matt De Lima

The ESPN SP+ projection from Bill Connelly for Week 3 gives the slight edge to the underdog Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the Clemson Tigers
The ESPN SP+ projection from Bill Connelly for Week 3 gives the slight edge to the underdog Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the Clemson Tigers / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech’s fast start has caught the attention of the computer models. Bill Connelly’s ESPN SP+ projections listed the Yellow Jackets as slight favorites over longtime rival Clemson despite sportsbooks keeping the Tigers as the betting choice.

In the projection, Georgia Tech edges Clemson 28.2 to 27.7. That outcome would snap the Jackets’ 11-year losing streak in the rivalry and mark one of the most significant moments yet in head coach Brent Key’s tenure.

The Tigers opened the year with a loss to LSU and needed a comeback to escape Troy. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is 2-0 after a dominant win over Gardner-Webb. Saturday’s noon matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium suddenly feels far more even than expected.

Georgia Tech Offense Surges Behind Aaron Philo

Georgia Tech’s biggest question heading into Week 2 was who would start at quarterback. With Haynes King sidelined by a nagging lower-body injury, redshirt freshman Aaron Philo earned the call and delivered one of the most prolific performances in school history.

Philo threw for 373 yards and helped the Jackets pile up 680 total yards in a 59-12 victory. It was the second-most yards in program history and included touchdown drives that consistently lasted under three minutes.

Jamal Haynes added 92 rushing yards and two scores, while Malachi Hosley ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Key praised Philo for rebounding after two early turnovers, noting how quickly he settled into rhythm. Georgia Tech’s offense struck with explosive efficiency, and the depth showed with 11 different receivers making catches. That versatility gives the Jackets momentum going into Clemson week, but the quarterback decision remains unsettled with King’s status still uncertain.

Clemson Remains The Betting Favorite Despite Model Projection

Clemson has not looked like the program that once dominated the ACC, but oddsmakers still give the Tigers the edge. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Clemson opened as a 6.5-point favorite after once being nearly a double-digit choice in the offseason.

The Tigers’ slow start has raised concerns. They trailed Troy 16-0 last week before rallying behind a strong second half. Defensive playmakers like Avieon Terrell kept the game in control, but questions remain about consistency. Head coach Dabo Swinney’s group is still regarded as the preseason conference favorite, and Saturday offers a chance to reestablish confidence.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Aaron Philo (12) passed for 373 yards, one touchdown and an interception in Week 2. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For Georgia Tech, a victory would mean far more than just ending a drought. It would provide a tiebreaker over Clemson in the ACC race and position the Jackets alongside Miami and Florida State as legitimate contenders. The weight of that opportunity, combined with a home-field advantage in Atlanta, makes this matchup one of the most intriguing storylines of Week 3.

The Yellow Jackets’ surge and Clemson’s struggles have converged to create a rivalry clash with real stakes. Whether the computers are right or the sportsbooks hold firm, the result will reverberate across the ACC race.

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.