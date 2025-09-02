ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 1
If you love college football chaos, then Week 1 delivered in a magnificent way. For the most part, the big blockbuster matchups all provided four competitive quarters, save for the Chapel Bill disaster-class in North Carolina on Labor Day evening. Amid the rubble of Tuesday morning, ESPN put together a new list of their top 25 power rankings as we round the corner and head for Week 2.
Take a look:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Georgia
5. Miami
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Notre Dame
9. Clemson
10. South Carolina
11. Texas A&M
12. Iowa State
13. Florida State
14. Michigan
15. Illinois
16. Arizona State
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Utah
22. Alabama
23. Oklahoma
24. TCU
25. Indiana
Biggest Risers
Ohio State wasn't the largest riser by sheer number of spots, but flying from fifth into first place is worthy of a mention. But why weren't the defending champs already ranked first? If that's your thought, then fair enough. Most polls and rankings did not slot OSU at No. 1, but after besting consensus No. 1 Texas, all of college football should accept the common-sense belief that Ohio State deserves the top slot.
The actual largest riser within the rankings was Iowa State, which is odd because they already proved their legitimacy with a win over a ranked Kansas State squad in Dublin the weekend prior. Nonetheless, with Rocco Becht's 19-for-20 completion mark, the Cyclones confirmed themselves as a Big 12 contender by drubbing South Dakota 55 to 7.
Lastly, a couple new faces joined the ranks: Florida State, Utah and TCU. FSU victimized an Alabama program that's nearing rock bottom, Utah ripped UCLA's defense apart limb by limb, and TCU ran the Bill Belichick train straight off the rails before it could even get chugging. Those are three very deserved additions.
Biggest Fallers
Several clubs fell completely out of the rankings, some unsurprisingly, others rather confusingly. For instance, Kansas State and Boise State fell out after suffering losses over Weeks 0 and 1, while Louisville lost its No. 22 position in the poll after simply beating Eastern Kentucky 51-17.
Elsewhere, Alabama dropped like Humpty Dumpty, 15 spots from seventh to 21st, after their troubled performance in Tallahassee, taking the crown for largest backslide in the rankings. Meanwhile, Indiana experienced the second-highest drop from 17th to 25th. The crime? Beating Old Dominion by just 13 points.
Look, when your new bison mascot paraglides into the stadium, you'd better beat a Sun Belt team by more than two touchdowns. Otherwise, you can expect a dip in the power rankings...