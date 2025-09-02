Five overrated college football teams in AP Top 25 poll after Week 1
The first week of the college football season brought plenty of fireworks, upsets and dominant showings. But with the release of the latest AP Top 25 poll, it’s clear that some teams are being rewarded more for perception than performance.
Ohio State, Georgia and Texas all looked like legitimate contenders, while others earned higher rankings than their Week 1 showings warranted. A handful of programs benefited from lopsided scores or favorable matchups against weaker opponents. Those results do not reflect the reality of how they stack up against elite competition.
Here are five teams in the AP Top 25 who appear overrated after just one week of action.
1. Illinois Fighting Illini Look Inflated After Blowout Win
Illinois jumped into the No. 11 spot after thrashing Western Illinois 52-3. The win broke records, with Hank Beatty setting a new single-game school mark for punt return yards and Gabe Jacas continuing his rise as a defensive anchor. Quarterback Luke Altmyer delivered a sharp performance, and the Illini scored in nearly every way possible.
ESPN's Football Power Index rates Illinois's playoff chances at just 3.3%, ranking 45th and behind teams like Navy, Texas State and Virginia Tech.
The issue is quality of competition. Western Illinois is an FCS opponent with no business challenging a Big Ten program. Bret Bielema’s team dominated every phase, but those numbers mean little when the opponent is overmatched from the start. Illinois is far from proven against legitimate Power Five competition, and a ranking this high after beating a lower-division team feels premature.
2. Arizona State Sun Devils Struggle Despite Comfortable Margin
Arizona State earned a 38-19 win against Northern Arizona, but the performance left doubts. The Sun Devils jumped out early only to slog through the rest of the first half. Quarterback Sam Leavitt had respectable numbers, yet the offense looked disjointed and sloppy at times.
The defense allowed 19 points to an FCS program and committed 12 penalties for nearly 100 yards. This is the same team that went 11-3 last year and reached the playoff, but repeating that run will require more polish. Arizona State is ranked No. 12 in the poll, but its Week 1 showing suggests the gap between perception and reality is wide.
3. Alabama Crimson Tide Exposed In Season Opener
Alabama entered 2025 as a presumed playoff contender under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. Instead, the Crimson Tide were bullied in a 31-17 loss to Florida State, ending their 23-game season-opening win streak. Alabama’s rushing attack was ineffective, producing just 87 yards, while the defense was pushed around for four rushing scores.
Ty Simpson threw for 254 yards but needed 43 attempts, and the offense failed to finish drives. Nick Saban rarely lost to unranked teams, yet DeBoer is already 6-4 in such matchups. The Tide may improve, but No. 21 feels generous after such an underwhelming display against a program that won just two games last year.
4. Indiana Hoosiers Struggle To Separate From Old Dominion
Indiana’s 27-14 win over Old Dominion looked good on the scoreboard, but the game told a different story. The Hoosiers relied on a punt return touchdown and still managed just 20 offensive points on six trips inside the 10-yard line.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was fine in his debut, and the rushing attack produced over 300 yards. Yet Old Dominion controlled the pace early, hit on two long scoring runs and had chances to keep it closer. Ranked No. 23, Indiana’s poll position seems inflated for a team that struggled to convert red-zone opportunities against a Sun Belt opponent.
5. SMU Mustangs Unconvincing Despite Blowout
SMU beat East Texas A&M 42-13, but the box score does not tell the full story. The Mustangs benefited from two defensive touchdowns, struggled with penalties and lost key players to injury. Kevin Jennings threw for 260 yards, though the offense had uneven stretches.
An opening win is still important, yet SMU was playing an FCS opponent transitioning to Division I. The Mustangs’ spot at No. 17 is more about last season’s reputation than Week 1 execution. If they can’t dominate lesser opponents more convincingly, they don’t deserve to be ranked this high.
The AP Top 25 is never perfect in September. These five programs may settle into their rankings later, but after one week, some slottings look more like products of hype than proof.