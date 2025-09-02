AP top 25 poll: Buckeyes bounce, Bama bombs in college football rankings for Week 2
Looking back on a consequential first weekend of action with playoff contenders facing off in key early test games, let’s pick up the pieces and look at the first update to the AP top 25 college football rankings as we enter the Week 2 matchups.
As expected, there’s a new No. 1 team in college football.
On the heels of a very forgettable debut for Arch Manning, Texas predictably fell out of the top position in this week’s rankings, paving the way for the team that won that game to move into the No. 1 place entering Week 2.
In its place is reigning national champion Ohio State, which earned 55 first-place votes from pollsters coming out of its debut victory against the Longhorns.
Penn State stayed in second place, but picked up seven first-place votes, while LSU was a big mover, improving six places into the top-five and scoring the three remaining first-place ballots this week.
Alabama was the big loser in the AP poll this week, coming out the wrong end of a two-touchdown loss on the road against an unranked Florida State team that won two games a year ago, and put head coach Kalen DeBoer on notice.
That Seminoles team finds itself in the rankings this week after debuting unranked back in the preseason, but are much improved after adding quarterback Tommy Castellanos and other transfers.
Where do things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings this week?
Let’s take at the teams that moved up and down, and stayed put in Week 2, according to the AP pollsters.
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 2
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (55)
- Penn State (7)
- LSU (3)
- Georgia
- Miami
- Oregon
- Texas
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Illinois
- Arizona State
- Florida
- Florida State
- Michigan
- Iowa State
- SMU
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Utah
How did we do? Our prediction for the AP top 25 poll
Where we left off: Last week’s AP top 25 football rankings
And: This week’s Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes in the final tally, but not enough to earn a place in the official top 25 rankings this week
BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, USC 64
Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, USF 25
Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas State 7
James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4
Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2
AP top 25 biggest movers
LSU (Up 6). As expected, the Tigers were major beneficiaries of the movement around the top five of the rankings after a signature victory at Clemson in which their defense put on a brilliant first impression and staked their claim as an SEC title hopeful.
Texas (Down 6). The lackluster showing of Arch Manning gave pollsters a sour taste of what was the No. 1 team in the country in a seven-point loss at Ohio State, but there’s still plenty of breathing room after one game.
Clemson (Down 4). Cade Klubnik couldn’t get into the end zone despite piloting one of college football’s top offenses in a seven-point loss at home to LSU, and this ground game is in tatters after losing Phil Mafah with no clear replacement as of yet.
Miami (Up 5). Carson Beck went over 200 yards passing and scored twice behind a solid offensive showcase in an upset against Notre Dame at home, and the Hurricanes’ defense was on point in an early statement victory.
Alabama (Down 13). The biggest faller in the AP rankings this week, the Crimson Tide didn’t look like their usual selves in a two-touchdown loss at unranked Florida State, leaving plenty of questions for Kalen DeBoer, who finds himself under huge pressure to right the ship.
Iowa State (Up 6). A contender in the competitive Big 12, the Cyclones put on an offensive explosion in smashing South Dakota, as quarterback Rocco Becht set a school record by completing 95 percent of his passes.
