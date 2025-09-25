Greg McElroy predicts winner of Ohio State-Washington game
Former QB and now ESPN analyst Greg McElroy knows that for college football teams, the road can be a decidedly unhospitable place. As No. 1 Ohio State prepares for Saturday's cross-country jaunt to 4-0 Washington, McElroy sees a battle ahead. "I'm taking Ohio State," predicted McElroy on Always College Football. "But I think it'll be close. I'm going to take the points in this game. I'm predicting a one-score victory in favor of the Buckeyes."
Ohio State's Strengths
McElroy is impressed with Ohio State's lengthy and athletic wide receiver duo of Jeremiah Smith (20 catches, 315 yards, 3 TDs) and Carnell Tate (12 catches, 219 yards, 3 TDs). "This is the toughest receiver duo in the country to match up against," said McElroy. He also credited the work of previously inexperienced QB Julian Sayin, calling Sayin "super efficient." The Buckeye QB leads the nation in completion percentage (78.9%) and has 779 yards and eight touchdowns in OSU's three games. Brian Hartline's transition into play-calling has gone smoothly after the departure of Chip Kelly.
Defensively, Ohio State has been solid. LInebacker Sonny Styles, who McElroy praised as "awesome" has faired well, but the Buckeyes are just 42nd nationally in run defense. Coordinator Matt Patricia figures to have an aggressive game plan, notes McElroy. "They want to generate some pressure.... If Washington is not perfectly sound in all their fundamentals in the protection, these guys can get home," said McElroy.
Washington's Upset Hope
The Huskies' defense gives some reason for optimism, per McElroy, starting from their coordinator. "Ryan Walters has been considered one of the best defensive minds in the sport," noted McElroy. "They're very aggressive... you're going to see a lot of press man coverage." Corners Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock are both lanky and physical, although Davis has been injured. From a personnel standpoint, Washington may be better suited to cover Ohio State's top receivers than most teams.
Offensively, dual-threat QB Demond Williams has impressed McElroy. "He can extend plays," said McElroy of Williams's ground game (220 yards). "He puts a lot of stress on the opposing defense." Washington's 260 yards per game on the ground is second in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation. While head coach Jedd Fisch is a passing maverick, the ground attack might sustain the Huskies. McElroy is impressed with running back Jonah Coleman (347 yards, 9 TDs), who he said "is one of the best running backs who nobody is talking about."
Key Questions
Washington's injury issues are a very real concern. Davis is the sort of lockdown corner who could impact the game. "If Davis is out, [Ohio State's] length could be very problematic," explained McElroy. There are also some major concern among the linebackers in health concerns.
Additionally, the Huskies' ability in pass protection is a bit uncertain, and OSU figures to play it aggressively. Washington has allowed six sacks while Ohio State had given up just one. Washington's red-zone defense (allowing eights scores with six TDs in eight red-zone trips) is also concerning.
Ohio State will face Washington at Husky Stadium at 3:30 on Saturday with the game being broadcast on CBS and Paramount Plus.