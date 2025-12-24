Carnell Tate 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Carnell Tate has waited his turn at Ohio State. It was finally his time this season and he kicked the doors down to announce his arrival.

Ohio State has been pumping out top wide receiver talent to the NFL for years under offensive coach Brian Hartline, who is now the head coach at the University of South Florida. Tate has waited and developed patiently behind wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka.

This season, Tate was the bridesmaid and not the bride to college football media who, rightfully so, fell head over heels in love with sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Tate is second in receiving yards for Ohio State behind Smith, but this is not an indictment on Tate as a player.

Tate possesses the size, speed, separation skills and contested catch abilities to be a top outside receiver in the NFL. Ohio State has a proven track record of developing professional ready wide receivers and Tate is no exception.

Measurables

Name: Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate Height/weight/class: 6'3 195lbs, wide receiver, Junior

6'3 195lbs, wide receiver, Junior Awards: 2025 first team All-Big Ten, second team All-American, Biletnikoff Award semifinalist (Nations top wide receiver)

What Carnell Tate does well

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phenomenal hands and contested catch abilities. Credited with 12 contested catches on 14 targets and zero drops on the season

Shows ability to create separation deep down the field and has an average depth of target in 2025 of 15.1

An immediate impact and capable run blocker who has intense attention to detail to be a well rounded, every down wide receiver

Where Carnell Tate can improve

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yards after catch is not Tate's strongest suit but may simply be a result of scheme and role in Ohio State's offense.

Tate is tall and lean and needs to continue to work on releases to get off of bigger pressing corners at the line of scrimmage

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #2 wide receiver

Expected draft round: First, top 20





Summary

Carnell Tate has taken a professional leap forward this year at Ohio State. The development is evident in his well rounded game and attention to details. He is young and needs to continue to develop his body to be as explosive and as fast as he can be.

Tate's contested catch rate and hands are an asset, sharpening other aspects of his game will make him a threat at the NFL level. He will be able to a take on a large role his rookie year.