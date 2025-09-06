Heisman Trophy index: how can Arch Manning get back into the race?
Arch Manning was projected to be the next great quarterback prospect in college football. Unfortunately, he has gotten off to a rocky start.
The Longhorns QB failed to make a splash in his 2025 debut. Not only did No. 1Texas lose to No. 3 Ohio State, but he had a miserable performance in the game.
Manning went 17 for 30 with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception. He posted a QBR of 58 and was harassed all day by the Buckeyes' defense.
It should be expected, factoring in that the defending national champions added three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Patricia as their new defensive coordinator too. But considering his lofty odds entering the season, Manning has a ways to go to get back into the Heisman race.
According to BetMGM, Manning is currently listed at +1600 odds to win college football's highest honor.
The big issue with having Manning so high in the Heisman odds is that he really is still an unproven commodity. Of course, he's arguably the most coveted QB prospect of all-time, but he's still a very young signal caller in his development.
Including Week 1, Manning has three career college starts and has thrown 125 passes overall.
No one is denying his talent. Heck, no one is saying he can't get back into the Heisman race. And he has a legit path to get back into it.
The Longhorns’ next three games are against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston. That’s followed by ranked matchups against No. 13 Florida and No. 18 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. Theoretically, Manning could light up those Group of Five opponents before getting wins against two ranked squads. That would almost certainly help him in his Heisman case.
So, it's not over for Manning by any stretch of the imagination. But it's like the old rant from the late Dennis Green; we can't necessarily crown him just yet. He still has to turn himself from a prince to a king.
