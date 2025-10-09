College Football HQ

Joel Klatt is 'big believer' of Big 12 program after six weeks

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt singled out Texas Tech as a Big 12 frontrunner.

Patrick Previty

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt singled out Texas Tech as a Big 12 frontrunner six weeks into the season, pointing to next week's trip to Arizona State as the Red Raiders' biggest barometer to date. Klatt delivered the assessment on his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show," as Texas Tech sits unbeaten and newly inside the AP top 10.

"But that Texas Tech-Arizona State game; that's the one when we'll really know, Klatt said. "We'll really have a quality understanding of what Tech can do to finish this season to put themselves in a position to be in the College Football Playoff. Again, I'm a big believer in Texas Tech. That's a good football team. It's a really good football team. They're good in a lot of different areas."

Klatt's remarks are on par with his recent evaluations of the Big 12 race. In late September and earlier this month, he highlighted Texas Tech among the conference's most credible College Football Playoff candidates, and he also mentioned the Arizona State matchup as one of the games that will shape the potential run.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech climbed to No. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 after a 35–11 win at previously unbeaten Houston, the program's first top-10 ranking since 2008. The Red Raiders are 5–0 and 2–0 in the Big 12 entering Week 7.

Before the Arizona State trip, Texas Tech hosts Kansas on Saturday night in Lubbock. The Big 12 matchup will be in prime time on FOX, and Texas Tech will need to make sure to not look ahead to Week 8. A similar trap-game scenario occurred earlier in the college football season with Florida State overlooking Virginia on their way to facing Miami.

Klatt's confidence in the Red Raiders makes sense. Things can change quickly in the NIL world of college football and the Texas Tech program went all in on the transfer portal in the offseason. Tech ended up settling at the very top of the 2025 transfer portal rankings and that is very apparent with how much they have improved this season.

Texas Tech is among the national leaders in scoring offense and scoring defense, with the Red Raiders allowing just 11.2 points per game (fourth in the nation) and scoring 48.6 points per game (No. 2 in the country). That offensive output is No. 1 in the Big 12 and they have found success with both QB's — QB Behren Morton (97–of-140 passing, 1,410 yards, 12 TD, 3 INT) and QB Will Hammond (31–of-41 passing, 369 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT).

Before Tech meets Arizona State, the Sun Devils will face Utah on Saturday.

Behren Morton
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

