Joel Klatt makes resounding prediction for Texas Tech-Houston matchup
Texas Tech visits Houston on Saturday night in a clash of Big 12 unbeatens — but Joel Klatt gives the edge to the Red Raiders, and doesn't think it will be close. Klatt has a blunt assessment of the matchup.
"Texas Tech is favored by 10 and a half and you know what? I don't know that's going to be enough. They're both undefeated, but one of these [teams] look a lot different than the other."
Both teams are 4–0. Houston rallied from down 14 to beat Oregon State in overtime last week. Texas Tech drilled then–No. 16 Utah, 34–10. Klatt pointed to their common opponent and how each game has looked so far this season. "Okay, first of all, they have a common opponent in Oregon State and Houston struggled to beat Oregon State. Texas Tech did not and were up big even in the first half."
Klatt then drilled into the pass-protection issue for Houston and Tech's defensive front. "Houston's been a nice story, but I think this could be a rude awakening in particular with this matchup because there is a clear weakness for Houston where Texas Tech is uniquely and specifically very strong — and that is protecting the passer. Houston has really struggled protecting Conner Weigman. They're 134th right now out of 136 in the quarterback pressure rate allowed. That's not a good stat to be weak in when you're about to face what is the best defensive line in the Big 12 and one of the better defensive lines in the entire country."
Tech's front is coming off a game where they just dominated Utah. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez posted 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a one-handed interception, earning multiple national Defensive Player of the Week honors, including the Bronko Nagurski award. Texas Tech also has been elite against the run, allowing just 56.2 rushing yards per game (No. 2 in FBS).
"They totally won the line of scrimmage against Utah and Utah's offensive line, which I think is considered one of the top five offensive lines in college football. Houston does not have that offensive line. So, this could be an extraordinarily long day for Houston on their offensive side. Plus, the defensive coordinator for Texas Tech, his name is Shiel Wood, it's his first year, guess where he came from? Houston. He knows specifically what this Houston team is going to be trying to do. He understands the personnel out there. Not all of the personnel, but a lot of it."
Quarterback health was a storyline for the Red Raiders against Utah, when Will Hammond came off the bench and led four scoring drives. Whether Texas Tech turns to either Hammond or starter Behren Morton, Klatt says it won't change his outlook.
"Texas Tech's offense doesn't really matter who's at quarterback... Did you see Will Hammond play in the fourth quarter against Utah, which is one of the better defenses in the country? It was electric. He was so good. So, while we expect Behren Morton back and likely to play in this game, does it matter? The answer to that is no."
Texas Tech ranks No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (52 points per game) and top-10 in scoring defense (11.2 allowed). Klatt concluded with his all-in prediction in favor of the Red Raiders.
“I think they win it big. I'm going to be generous with this final score by the way: 42-17 Tech wins. This is a really good football team, the class of the Big 12, one of the best teams in the country. I think Texas Tech wins this one and sends a message to the rest of the conference."