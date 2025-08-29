Kirk Herbstreit reveals ‘College GameDay’ location for Week 2
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is stacked with ranked-on-ranked matchups, with the Texas vs. Ohio State matchup playing host to ESPN's renowned pregame show, College GameDay.
ESPN had that blockbuster rematch from last winter's College Football Playoff semifinals circled for months. But after that? Week 2 may not pose the same volume of elite head-to-head bouts, but there's at least one contest worth hauling the bus out for, and that's the Oklahoma vs. Michigan game, which the Sooners are hosting in Norman.
According to Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated, Kirk Herbstreit revealed that the crew is heading to Norman, Oklahoma for that Big Ten vs. SEC heavyweight battle.
That shouldn't be a shocker to anyone who looked at the ESPN television schedule for that weekend. Michigan and Oklahoma are dialed in for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff time on ABC, smack in the middle of Saturday's primetime slate on the largest network in ESPN's vast collection.
It's no secret... neither of these programs found the success they desired last year — Oklahoma at 6-7 and Michigan at 8-5 — but both schools returned their head coach and have some higher expectations after down seasons. At home, and with a brutal SEC slate to come once again, you'd think Sooner coach Brent Venables has to find a way to get the win, which would be a nice ice pack on what could be a pretty warm seat early in the year.
When the Wolverines and Sooners kick off on the first Saturday in September, Oklahoma will officially have been featured on the program for the 42nd time, tying them with the Florida Gators for third-most all time. Ohio State and Alabama are still far ahead in the 60s.
Week 2 College GameDay will be first without Lee Corso
College football fans in every corner of the country and globe will have eyes and ears glued to ESPN on the final Saturday in August to say goodbye to a legend on the field and a hero behind the microphone: Coach Lee Corso.
Expect the floodgates to open for an emotional flood of tears from the crew, certainly Kirk Herbstreit, who's become the right hand man for Corso during his later years on the broadcast. Millions more will join in spirit to bid a bittersweet... "So long, partner" ...to one of America's treasured sports icons.