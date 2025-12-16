Kirk Herbstreit responds to fan question about $87 million head coach’s job security

The Alabama Crimson Tide are preparing for a high-pressure opening round in the College Football Playoff. Head coach Kalen DeBoer has spent the week deflecting speculation regarding his future in Tuscaloosa.

Reports circulated recently linking the first-year SEC coach to the vacant position at the University of Michigan. DeBoer released a statement through the university collective on Sunday to dispel rumors. He affirmed his commitment to the program before the team travels to Norman.

Tension remains high among the fanbase despite the public reassurance. The program is entering the postseason following a regular-season defeat against the Oklahoma Sooners. Supporters and pundits alike are debating what constitutes a successful debut season for the former Washington Huskies leader. The scrutiny intensified this week as media personalities weighed in on the stability of the coaching staff.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit addressed the situation directly during Monday's episode of his Nonstop podcast. A viewer asked whether DeBoer, who signed an eight-year, $87 million contract when he joined the program in March 2024, could be terminated if the postseason run ends early with a first-round loss. The question highlighted the extreme expectations currently surrounding the SEC program.

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Hypothetical Coaching Change

The specific inquiry presented to the show asked if the administration would fire DeBoer if Alabama loses to the Sooners for "a third time in a little over a year." Herbstreit struggled to maintain his composure while reading the submission. He responded with visible disbelief regarding the premise that a playoff team would dismiss its leader.

"Is this a serious question?" Herbstreit asked. "What game is he playing in this weekend? That is a playoff."

Co-host Joey Galloway supported his colleague’s sentiment regarding the volatility of modern coaching tenures. Galloway noted that external pressure often ignores on-field results.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is constantly part of college football's rumor mill as ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit responds to a fan question about the 51-year-old's future should the Tide lose in Round 1 to Oklahoma. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"From day one, it has been this stuff," Galloway said. "It does not matter nowadays, dude. It does not matter what you have done. People want to fire people."

The discussion arrives as DeBoer and Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne are reportedly negotiating a contract extension. On3 reporters Chris Low and Pete Nakos indicated that discussions are ongoing despite the recent loss to Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa. That 23-21 setback included three turnovers from the Crimson Tide despite the offense doubling the Sooners in total yardage. In 2024, Oklahoma won 24-3 over Alabama, a loss that ultimately pushed the Crimson Tide out of the playoff.

DeBoer emphasized Monday that he has not spoken to other programs. He noted that his players handle distractions well. The coach stated that he wanted to address the Michigan speculation personally before shifting focus entirely to game preparation.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN.

