Nation's No. 9 EDGE Snubs Three Top College Football Programs in Recruitment Update

Four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets committed to Oregon on Friday, choosing the Ducks over Alabama, Ohio State, and NC State. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect from Raleigh, North Carolina, announced his decision live on the Pat McAfee Show.

Streets is ranked as the No. 9 edge rusher in the 2027 class and represents a major early recruiting win for Dan Lanning. The North Carolina native held offers from nearly every major program before narrowing his focus to his final four.

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"Best isn't convenient, SCO DUCKS," Streets said of his commitment. His choice to head to the Pacific Northwest marks a significant shift in the typical recruiting pipeline for elite talent from the Atlantic Coast for the 2027 cycle.

Oregon’s surge in national defensive recruiting

Streets joining Oregon highlights the Ducks' growing ability to attract elite defensive talent from the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. By beating out Alabama and Ohio State, Oregon continues to solidify its position as a premier national destination for top-tier pass rushers regardless of geography.

The Ducks have leveraged their move to the Big Ten to appeal to recruits seeking a blend of West Coast innovation and traditional powerhouse exposure.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning’s staff has now secured commitments from high-profile 2027 prospects like defensive lineman Zane Rowe and edge rusher Cameron Pritchett, signaling an early dominance in the trenches for that cycle.

This commitment places Oregon firmly in the conversation for a top-five overall class in the 2027 cycle. The program is increasingly viewed as a rival to the SEC and Big Ten elite in the battle for the specific "twitchy" defensive ends required to win at the highest level.

Oregon will host its annual spring game on April 25 at Autzen Stadium.

Recruiting outlook for Alabama Ohio State and NC State

The loss is notable for Alabama and Ohio State, as both programs typically dominate the pursuit of high-end edge talent. Alabama will likely turn its full attention to 2027 regional targets such as Karlos May and Ba'Roc Shell to ensure they maintain their defensive standard under Kalen DeBoer.

Ohio State remains a top contender for several other elite 2027 edge players, including the nation's No. 1-ranked prospect according to 247Sports, DJ Jacobs, though missing on Streets adds pressure to land their remaining targets.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Rashad Streets has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 230 EDGE from Raleigh, NC chose the Ducks over Alabama, Ohio State, and NC State



“Best isn’t convenient SCO DUCKS” https://t.co/LeOuEkQrGA pic.twitter.com/TDIq5xgryQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2026

Ryan Day’s program must now fend off Oregon and other Big Ten rivals for a shrinking pool of elite 2027 defensive linemen.

NC State suffers a localized setback by losing the top-ranked prospect in their own backyard to an out-of-state program. The Wolfpack will now look to prioritize other regional 2027 names like linebacker Quinton Cypher and defensive lineman Nate Kamba to bolster their defensive front and keep North Carolina talent in the ACC.