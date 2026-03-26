Top-Five Best College Football Recruiting Head Coaches

There are many factors to having success when it comes to the college football scene, but one could argue that the thing that matters the most is the high school recruiting that comes with it. This is how coaches can get their long-term talent, which helps them win championships down the line.

These five coaches are the best recruiting coaches in my personal opinion.

5. Lane Kiffin (LSU)

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin has been able to recruit well no matter where he is, but the one thing that has been noticeable is that he can recruit at an even better level with the LSU Tigers, as this is a school with a ton more resources. This will give him an even better chance to land top talent.

Kiffin was great with Ole Miss, and kept a great class with the Tigers, as the Tigers finished with many of their top commits staying in the boat with Kiffin. Lamar Brown was the big fish in the class, while Corey Barber, Richard Anderson, Deuce Geralds, and Havon Finney were some of the better players who stayed committed.

LSU is having a slower start with the class of 2027, but they will have the chance to turn this around real quick, as they have two commits at this moment. Those two commits are Peyton Houston and Jaiden Bryant.

4. Ryan Day (Ohio State)

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Day and Ohio State are one of the better recruiting teams, thanks to the national status that they hold. They have been able to recruit at the very top of each state, which is what makes them very dangerous on gamedays. They have a knack for using younger talent, which has worked out a ton recently.

Early playing time paired with great coaching is a great mix for adding talent, which is exactly why they have been able to land some of the bigger commitments that they have. Day landed many top players in the 2026 class, including arguably the best wide receiver in the class, Chris Henry Jr. Some of the better commits that they landed, other than Henry Jr., are Cincere Johnson, Jay Timmons, Jerquaden Guilford, and Khary Wilder.

As for the class of 2027, Ohio State has already landed nine players in the class. This is led by David Jacobs, who is the best player in the state of Georgia.

3. Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Head coach Marcus Freeman during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are under great leadership with Marcus Freeman in town, as he is one of the better recruiting coaches in the nation. He has a ton of talent when it comes to recruiting these guys, which can be difficult due to not being in a conference. Luckily for the Fighting Irish and Freeman, the legacy that has been left behind at Notre Dame is undeniable.

Freeman and his staff were able to bring in one of the best classes in 2026, as they finished inside the top three. Freeman and Notre Dame were able to bring in many top names in the class, including Rodney Dunham, Ian Premer, Khary Adams, and Joey O'Brien.

As for the class of 2027, Freeman has once again put together one of the better classes in the country thus far, as he has helped the Fighting Irish put together a commitment class of eight players before April. Some of the more talented players in the class include Ace Alston, Khalil Terry, Xavier Hasan, and James Halter.

2. Kirby Smart (Georgia Bulldogs)

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the more particular recruiting boards in college football, as they put an emphasis on recruiting freak athletes. This is why they have found a ton of success when it comes to college football, as they have been recruiting very well since Smart has taken over.

Smart and the Bulldogs are looking like one of the top SEC teams yet again, and they will have the chance to keep it this way for a long time with some of the guys they have been bringing in.

The stars of the 2026 class for the Bulldogs include Kaiden Prothro, Jordan Smith, and Caden Harris, with a ton of others right there at the top. This is one of the deeper classes in 2026, which leaves room for a promising future. As of now, they have seven commits in the class of 2027. This is led by the nation's top running back recruit, Kemon Spell.

1. Dan Lanning (Oregon Ducks)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have been in great hands since Lanning was named as the head coach. Lanning joined the Ducks from the Georgia program, as he was a coordinator under Kirby Smart. Since joining the program, he has been one of the top recruiting coaches.

As of recently, he has been the best recruiting coach, in my opinion, as he is a fair balance of bringing in top players from all over, as well as bringing in the top players from both sides of the ball. Some of the recent recruits that he has brought in for the program include Immanuel Iheanacho, Jett Washington, Kendre Harrison, and Jalen Lott.

The Ducks have a ton of top targets that they will be bringing in for the 2027 class as well. They currently have six commits in the class, with Zane Rowe leading the way. As long as Lanning is in charge, the Ducks will have a chance to compete.